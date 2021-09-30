CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old activist fights climate change in Kenya

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenyan teenager Rahmina Paulette, holds a placard and chants “climate justice” into a microphone, as she rallies around 50 young demonstrators for a peaceful march to defend their planet against climate change.

thetandd.com

Comments / 1

KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Parents encourage children to fight climate change, survey suggests

Almost two thirds of parents would like their children to follow in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg by becoming a passionate eco-warrior. A poll of 2,000 mums and dads with children aged 5-16 found 74 per cent of their little ones are passionate about fighting climate change. And while they...
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

What's Missing In Our Fight Against Climate Change

If the smoky air drifting from coast to coast and the floods tormenting the globe had left any doubt, the latest sobering report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has washed it all away. We are living in a sirens-blaring global climate emergency, and the only way to keep this bad situation from getting much worse is to move fast.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

Water scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change

The pontiff made his remarks by video to a gathering in Milan. Pope Francis praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing”. Francis offered a video message...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
crs.org

Adapting to Climate Change in Bangladesh to Fight Hunger

Check your clothing tags. Track where your bananas or bag of lentils came from. There is probably something in your home that originated in Bangladesh, a country in South Asia with large textile and agriculture industries. In fact, nearly half the people in Bangladesh work in the agriculture sector, primarily as smallholder farmers.
AGRICULTURE
psychologytoday.com

Will $100 Billion Per Year Tackle Climate Change?

Poorer countries are promised $100 billion per year to tackle climate change. This value is small compared to expenditure causing climate change. Humanity must change its mentality to spend money in prosocial ways. $100 billion per year seems like a lot of money. It isn't, especially for climate change, although...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues.Technical problems hamstrung the Health Ministry’s rollout of the updated green pass — a kind of digital vaccination passport — as millions of Israelis tried to reissue digital documentation that would allow entry to shops, restaurants, cultural events, gyms and other indoor venues.Under Sunday’s new guidelines, people eligible for a green pass must have received a booster shot. Those who have received two vaccine doses, or those who have recovered from coronavirus,...
PROTESTS
torquenews.com

Tesla Megapack and Solar to Help Fight Climate Change

Helping fight the awful effects of climate change, clearly caused by the extended use of fossil fuels over the last century and a half, is not so simple. It might sound like a huge exaggeration, but Tesla Megapacks can actually help any National, Regional, State or Municipal government around the world to produce, store and distribute clean and renewable energy in a reliable way: battery packs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
therevelator.org

Hot Reads: Ten Essential New Books About Fighting Climate Change

Read, then act. That’s the message from the best of this year’s new books on climate change. Written by an impressive array of scientists, journalist and activists, these 10 hot-off-the-presses books offer insight into why we’re in a crisis — greenhouse emissions, obviously, but also corporate malfeasance and social inequity — while providing essential tools, strategies and recommendations for getting us out of this mess.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

How a leading climate scientist stays hopeful about our future

Climate scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe gives on average 100 talks to people around the world every year, according to her own calculations. At the end of her (mostly virtual) engagements, she is always asked the same question: what gives you hope?“I could be speaking to students at Cambridge or a senior citizens home, it’s always right there at the top of people’s minds,” she tells The Independent.“We’re desperate for hope. If you go to any mainstream media outlet, the headlines are depressing, scary, anxious, infuriating and enraging. Humans can’t keep that up long term.”In the face of news about stronger...
SCIENCE
foxwilmington.com

Babies Born in 2021 May Face ‘Unprecedented’ Disasters Due to Climate Change

A new study published in the journal “Science” says that people born in the year 2021 will face a future of unprecedented weather disasters, related to climate change. Those include droughts, wildfires, heatwaves and flooding. The study’s lead author, Wim Thierry of the University of Brussels, told CBS News, “Climate change is really a story of our own lives. The lives of our current children, current young generations. Acting now will reduce the burden on those generations.”
ENVIRONMENT

