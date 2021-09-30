Marshall Medical Centers seeing ‘significant decrease’ in COVID cases

Marshall Medical Centers announced today that it is seeing a “significant decrease” in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 between its two hospitals. According to an announcement, there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients between the two hospitals in the Marshall Medical Centers’ system today - in Arab and Boaz. There were eight patients at both the North and South campuses. South has one patient in ICU and one on a ventilator, while the North campus has only one patient in ICU. There are 7 available ICU beds.