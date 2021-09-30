CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, AL

Marshall Medical Centers seeing ‘significant decrease’ in COVID cases

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marshall Medical Centers announced today that it is seeing a “significant decrease” in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 between its two hospitals. According to an announcement, there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients between the two hospitals in the Marshall Medical Centers’ system today - in Arab and Boaz. There were eight patients at both the North and South campuses. South has one patient in ICU and one on a ventilator, while the North campus has only one patient in ICU. There are 7 available ICU beds.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Southern Research sells Maryland campus, to bring 50 jobs to Birmingham

Birmingham’s Southern Research says it will bring 50 new jobs to Alabama following the sale of its Frederick, Md., facility to Tonix Pharmaceuticals. According to an announcement, the sale will allow the research organization to invest almost $20 million in its Birmingham campus. Tonix will use the 48,000-square-foot facility as its new research and development center.
MARYLAND STATE
AL.com

AL.com

141K+
Followers
35K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy