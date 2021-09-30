More On Mental Health

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health

 4 days ago

In their last episode, John and Marcia only scratched the surface about mental health in sports. They go deeper in this show, and they bring in an expert to help - sports social worker Natalie Graves of Chicago. (Music featured includes Steppin' In by Podington Bear)

Cleveland.com

Coping with the pandemic: More people are seeking mental health care, while providers face capacity issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For nearly 20 months, we have ridden the peaks and troughs of the coronavirus pandemic. Long stretches of isolation and loss, eventually gave way to a period of hope -- only for the Delta variant to reignite our anxieties, plunging us into yet another dark season that promises to find new ways to tax us mentally and emotionally.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastern.edu

With surge in mental health needs, efforts expand to provide more therapy options

With surge in mental health needs, efforts expand to provide more therapy options. Therapists are reporting a surge of new clients seeking help with the stress, isolation and loss brought on by the pandemic, an increased demand that reflects a period of prolonged anxiety as well as a new acceptance of mental health treatment.
BOSTON, MA
ledger.news

Amador school board shows a commitment to providing more mental health services

The Amador County Public Schools Board of Trustees approved a new cooperative agreement with the county Behavioral Health Department for the provision of new mental health services for Amador County Unified School District students. Meeting Wednesday night, September 22, the school board approved the agreement that will bring three social-emotional...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
SFGate

UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

PARIS (AP) — Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.'s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard. The...
KIDS
The Independent

Children who eat more fruit and vegetables have better mental health, says new study

Eating fruit and vegetables is associated with better mental health for children, new research suggests.Children who ate five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day had the highest scores for mental wellbeing, according to a study by academics at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School. Their findings, which are published in the peer-reviewed BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health journal, also found higher rates of wellbeing among secondary school students in particular. The study, which analysed data from almost 9,000 children in 500 schools across Norfolk, is the first to investigate the link between fruit and vegetable...
KIDS
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
spring.org.uk

An Unusual Early Warning Sign Of Depression

Researchers predicted who was depressed with 90 percent accuracy from this one sign. Changes in heart rate can predict depression, new research finds. Heart rate could provide an early warning sign of depression and indicate when it has resolved. People who are depressed have a heart rate that is roughly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

Childhood Trauma Linked to Adult Neurologic Disorders

Adult patients with headaches, epilepsy, or other neurologic disorders are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general public, new research suggests. In addition, patients with neurologic conditions who have a high level of ACEs, including abuse or neglect, use more healthcare resources, have more comorbidities,...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

The Warning Signs You May Have ADHD

The Doctors share how people suffering from ADHD are turning to TikTok to take their power back. Plus, we reveal the possible warning signs of the neurological disorder. TikToker Dani Donovan tells us sharing her struggles with the neurological disorder on social media has helped her find and create a thriving community and support system for her and others dealing with the sometimes life-altering disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH

