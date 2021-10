Attention gamers! There is a huge sale going on at Newegg right now. The “Gametober” event is bringing massive markdowns on some of the industry’s best gaming monitors and PCs. We’ve rounded up some of the best sales with the biggest discounts on top brands. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing PC or monitor, add a second machine to your line-up, or planning an exciting gift for your child or significant other, then you need to check out these killer deals. From Skyrim to Among Us and everything in between, immerse yourself in your favorite games with ultra-fast frame rates, incredible displays, seamless response times, and other cutting-edge features.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO