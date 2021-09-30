CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

A multi-vehicle accident killed one person and injured another in Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)

 4 days ago

One person died and another received injuries after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 south near mile marker 141 in Jackson County.

As per the initial information, the wreck took place at about 11:10 a.m. in which three vehicles were involved. The early reports showed that a flatbed Freightliner truck carrying granite slabs was heading south in the right lane of I-85 when traffic backed up and came to a halt because of construction delays.

September 30, 2021

