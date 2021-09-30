CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' restaurant in Detroit

By Elizabeth Faddis
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem surprised fans when he made an appearance serving food Wednesday at an opening event for his spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit. Featured items on the menu include the titular pasta, which customers can order with regular or vegan meatballs, as well as a "'sghetti sandwich," according to the restaurant's website. The restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti , is named after lyrics in one of Eminem's best-known songs, "Lose Yourself," which won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

