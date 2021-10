Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (thirteen weeks) ended August 28, 2021. Net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $331.7 million compared to $292.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $18.0 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.40 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

