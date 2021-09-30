IDG’s CIO Think Tank Report Delivers Deep Insights into the Data Strategies & Analytics Challenges of Top Enterprise Companies
More than 30 IT leaders convene with IDG, IDC and HPE to discuss capturing real value from corporate data, scaling analytics, and more. IDG Communications, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company, releases the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale. The groundbreaking editorial white paper is based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT executives who convened as part of IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner HPE.martechseries.com
