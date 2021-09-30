CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

IDG’s CIO Think Tank Report Delivers Deep Insights into the Data Strategies & Analytics Challenges of Top Enterprise Companies

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 IT leaders convene with IDG, IDC and HPE to discuss capturing real value from corporate data, scaling analytics, and more. IDG Communications, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company, releases the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale. The groundbreaking editorial white paper is based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT executives who convened as part of IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner HPE.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

One Identity Acquires OneLogin, Adding Market-Leading Access Management Solutions to the Industry’s Only Unified Identity Security Platform

Solutions address increasing flood of security incidents caused by mismanaged identities, helping organizations enhance their overall cybersecurity posture. The combined entity will serve more than 10,000 customers while actively managing 300M identities worldwide. One Identity will uniquely deliver market-leading solutions for PAM, IGA, and IAM, allowing organizations to take a...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Kixie PowerCall and SMS announces Integration with Avoma conversation Intelligence

Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. The integration is the most recent part of Kixie’s mission to help sales teams improve performance through increased productivity and the elimination of administrative tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization Platform

Transaction is Immediately Accretive and is Expected to Accelerate Perion’s Rapidly Growing Video Advertising Business; Management Raises 2021 and 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance. Perion Network Ltd., a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the main pillars of digital advertising – search, social media, display, and...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Digital Brands Have New Compliance Challenges – The Right Tools Can Help

In today’s digital world, new compliance demands for brand and regulatory requirements present a huge hurdle for marketing and creative teams to overcome. Here’s how teams can address these challenges with the proper tools. Every marketer has been there; a client (internal or external) just moved up the deadline for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cios#Cio Think Tank Report#Idc#Hpe#Idg Communications#Marketing Technology News#Data Intelligence Company#Kickfire Cio Think Tank#Idg Enterprise#Group#Worldwide Ai#Svp#Hpc#Global Field Cto#Ezmeral Software#Vp Of Strategy#The Office Of The Cto
martechseries.com

Auraya Releases EVA Voice Biometrics 2.1.2 with AWS Foundational Technical Review Accreditation

CVersion 2.1.2 of EVA Voice Biometrics includes AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation for using best practices related to security, reliability, and operational excellence. Auraya, a voice intelligence company, announces today that its latest EVA Voice Biometrics release on the AWS Marketplace has achieved AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation. Auraya’s policy...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Moz, Uberflip, Terminus, Salesforce and more!

AI will continue to play an integral part in defining the future of marketing, sales and other crucial business functions, innovative marketing leaders will lean on newer marketing channels like SMS to nurture opt-ins and build stronger marketing bonds, catch this latest weekly martech highlight where we bring you snippets of the most exciting marketing technology news, insights through Q&A stories and thought-leadership contributions from industry practitioners:
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Absorb Analyze™ Allows LMS Users to Dive Deep into the Impact of Learning with New Business Intelligence and Ad Hoc Reporting Tool

Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS), Absorb Infuse and Absorb Create, announced the release of a new self-serve Business Intelligence (BI) and ad hoc reporting tool named Absorb Analyze™. Absorb Analyze is the next generation of business intelligence and reporting solutions for Absorb LMS. This notable...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Hexagon Completes the Acquisition of Infor’s Eam Business and Has Resolved on an Issue in Kind

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Infor’s global EAM (enterprise asset management) business and has resolved on an issue in kind of consideration shares. Completion of the transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, which have now been obtained.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse

Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse shares a few thoughts on the importance of gathering customer feedback in a more insightful and interactive way;. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Mike, tell us more about OnePulse and how it’s evolved over the years?. We are a unique opinion platform that turns...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ActiveCampaign Expands Ability to Unify and Take Action on Customer Data From Any Integrated Solution With Custom Objects

For the first time, businesses of all sizes can build unique automations across their entire technology stack using data specific to their business. ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), is further strengthening its promise to provide solutions that enable companies of every size to deliver unique experiences that drive growth. Focused on democratizing data visibility, flexibility, and actionable insights for use across a business’s entire tech stack, ActiveCampaign is now enabling businesses to build automations leveraging custom objects. With custom objects, businesses of all sizes can trigger automations from unique data specific to their business model.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers

The strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Astound Commerce Launches Value Exchange Index Dashboard

New Data Tracker Provides Groundbreaking Insight Into Commerce Touchpoints. Digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce launched its Value Exchange Index dashboard (VEI) today. The offering marks a new era in the measurement of brand performance across digital commerce touchpoints, with the always-on dashboard auditing real-time data from over 50 major brands. VEI reveals brand experience capabilities across digital commerce touchpoints via web and mobile channels, and across a range of retail verticals including apparel, beauty/personal care, home/garden, footwear and gifting. The data assesses specific metrics, allowing Astound to apply a Value Exchange Index score to brands.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NP Digital Announces Samantha Edwards as Group Business Director, Australia

Digital Marketing Expert to Guide Strategy of Australian Business Growth. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces Samantha Edwards as its new Group Business Director of NP Digital Australia. Edwards will lead and oversee Australian business development. Marketing Technology News: Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Why Are Marketers Spending More Time Researching ‘Experiential Marketing’? Merkle’s McLaren, Bombora Company Surge(R)

“Enterprise search” is also on the rise among marketers, according to intent data. “Experiential marketing” is back in the top spot of content consumption by marketers, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). In a hybrid environment, increasingly driven by purpose-driven consumers, expectations of the value exchange we get from experiences has fundamentally changed — which can have interesting implications for today’s organizations.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Big Whale Labs Raises $655K in Pre-Seed Funding Led by Slow Ventures

Big Whale Labs a web 3 social startup, announced that it has raised $655,000 in pre-seed funding led by Slow Ventures with participation from Samsung Next, Intonation Ventures, NFT Investments PLC, and angels including Anton Bukov and Sergej Kunz, co-founders of 1inch Network; Alex Shin cofounder of Hashed, Korea’s largest Crypto VC; and more.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

vFairs Launches State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, Shares Insights from Top Event Professionals Across Industries

The new report outlines the current state of the industry, outlooks for 2022, and addresses common pain points identified by event professionals across 15 industries. vFairs announced that they have released their State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, available now. The report provides data and insights related to hybrid events in 2021 and 2022, as well as key challenges and actionable takeaways that event professionals can apply to their hybrid event programs.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Sprinklr Introduces the Next Generation of Unified Modern Care for Faster Service, Engagement at Scale, and Increased Revenue

New Sprinklr Modern Care innovations provide companies with the ability to unify the agent and customer experience across channels in one platform. Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced the next generation of Sprinklr Modern Care, adding powerful AI and automation to help companies unify case management and agent engagement in a single contact center software solution. New features in Sprinklr Modern Care include: Conversational AI and Bots, Contact Center Automation & Intelligence, Live Chat Video Calling and an enhanced Self-Service Community.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
martechseries.com

PixieBrix Secures $3.5M, Led by NEA, to Let Users Customize Any Site on the Web

Low-Code Platform Marks Profound Shift in the Way People Can Interact with the Web. PixieBrix, the first low-code platform that allows users to modify the interface of any website, announced it has closed $3.5 million in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with additional participation from Tableau co-founder Chris Stolte, DataRobot CEO Dan Wright and Paul Holland, General Partner at Foundation Capital.
INTERNET
techaeris.com

Data lakes: 5 key challenges for enterprises and how to overcome them

The move towards an entirely data-driven business ecosystem has been underway for a while, but it hasn’t always gone smoothly. Although 96% of companies said that they saw success from data and AI initiatives in 2020, only 24% reported that they’d achieved authentic data-driven cultures. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy