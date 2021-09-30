CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘I Want a Normal Thanksgiving': Covid Booster Shot Recipients Say of Third Pfizer Dose

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people who received Pfizer's booster shot said they felt relieved after getting the extra dose and experienced minimal side effects. They said they got the extra doses over the fear that they could expose themselves or their loved ones to the delta variant and become severely sick. "I didn't...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WZDX

COVID vaccine: Third dose is not the same as a booster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state of Alabama only has 1% of its ICU beds available as of September 29. Huntsville Hospital COO Tracy Doughty says the majority of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. "90% of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. I repeat again, 90% of the patients in...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Biontech#Americans#Cnbc#Pfizer Board
Mahoning Matters

Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response, Johnson & Johnson says

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose. J&J said in statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
INDUSTRY
southernminn.com

Counties prepare for rollout of third doses, booster shots

A select number of Minnesotans are currently eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccination and more could potentially qualify for booster shot in the future. On Friday, Le Sueur County Public Health is offering its first batch of third doses of the Moderna vaccine in a series of biweekly vaccination clinics alongside first and second doses. The distribution of third doses comes a month after the CDC approved the extra vaccine for specific groups.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
ABC 33/40 News

Do you get a booster shot or third dose?

Now that the FDA has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, here’s what we know now about the booster and the third dose. They both are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID- 19 vaccines and both given at 0.3 ML per shot. The CDC recommends booster shots to people 65 and older, long-term care...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mauinow.com

DOH Authorizes Pfizer Booster Doses, Prioritizes First Shots & Kupuna

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has authorized Pfizer booster doses, with prioritization to those who have not yet received a first and second dose over any booster. The department is also recommending priority to kupuna ages 65 years and older, and those between 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions.
HEALTH
Star News Online

CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shots. Who can get it? Can I mix vaccine shots?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people 65 and older and those at high risk. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky approved the recommendations from an agency advisory panel as one the group rejected. The panel had declined to include booster shots for health care and other workers at higher risk of exposure to the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island says Pfizer booster shots available

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday that COVID-19 booster shots were available for older residents and those considered at high risk for complications. Health officials said only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster has received emergency use authorization. The Department of Health listed the recommendations for the booster in a release:
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy