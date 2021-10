For the first time, brands can seamlessly orchestrate marketing and CX touchpoints together, with Blueshift’s new App Hub and next-generation Omnichannel Journey Builder. Blueshift today announced the next evolution of its AI-Powered SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) by extending its journey orchestration across all customer experience touchpoints including support, commerce, sales, loyalty, product, and other CX channels. With the combined launch of its new App Hub and next-generation Omnichannel Journey Builder, Blueshift’s SmartHub CDP enables marketers to further activate customer data with first-of-its-kind functionality, making it easier than ever to unlock the power of smart CDPs. Blueshift’s new advanced capabilities and partner ecosystem will be available in October 2021.

