CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Henry Jones' Internship Experience with Trojan Horse

By Henry Jones
chapman.edu
 6 days ago

Hi fellow Chapman students and faculty! My name is Henry Jones, I am currently a senior at Chapman University. Being that I am a transfer student, I recently finished my second full year this Spring and have one more semester until I will graduate. I am in the School of Communication with a leadership minor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Chapman. In my short 2 years at the University I have been able to gain valuable skills that I can carry into the workplace and life. This Summer of 2020 I pursued an internship with a company called Trojan Horse Innovations, INC (THI) as an operations manager. The company is owned by a longtime family friend, and his partner set up an internship for me at their office in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

blogs.chapman.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
City
Orange, CA
Fox News

Texas police confirm shooting at Arlington high school

Texas police are responding to a high school shooting in Arlington Wednesday morning. Arlington Police confirmed it was on the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School, and its officers were carrying out a "methodical search" and working closely with ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), the Mansfield Independent School District, which has its own police department, the Mansfield Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and other agencies.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Internship#Accounting Software#Chapman University#The University I#Horse Innovations Inc#Quickbooks

Comments / 0

Community Policy