Henry Jones' Internship Experience with Trojan Horse

Hi fellow Chapman students and faculty! My name is Henry Jones, I am currently a senior at Chapman University. Being that I am a transfer student, I recently finished my second full year this Spring and have one more semester until I will graduate. I am in the School of Communication with a leadership minor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Chapman. In my short 2 years at the University I have been able to gain valuable skills that I can carry into the workplace and life. This Summer of 2020 I pursued an internship with a company called Trojan Horse Innovations, INC (THI) as an operations manager. The company is owned by a longtime family friend, and his partner set up an internship for me at their office in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.