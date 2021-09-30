CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Supervisors Don’t Adjust their Salary Formula

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapa County Supervisors will stick with their current formula that sets their salaries. The Board of Supervisors considered whether to change the formula at their meeting earlier this week. Three supervisors spoke out against the idea of changing what is a 16-year-old salary policy. Under a 2005 county law, supervisors earn 47% of a Superior Court Judge’s Salary. Supervisors recently saw a pay bump because California officials gave judges a raise.

