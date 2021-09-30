Captiv8 Aims to Help Diversify Industry by Launching DEI Initiatives
Company launches Cr8 Change, a program with the mission of building a more diverse and inclusive influencer marketing landscape through grants, resources, and references. Today, leading influencer marketing company, Captiv8, is announcing its public pledge to help Cr8 Change through programs such as a grant for minority-owned SMBs as well as mindful product updates with the goal of taking concrete, small steps to help lead greater DEI momentum and progress within the influencer marketing industry.martechseries.com
