CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Terminus Acquires Zylotech, Launches Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to Improve the Accuracy of B2B Go-to-Market Data

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerminus CDP is purpose-built for B2B marketing, providing accurate and trusted buying committee data so customers can connect directly with key decision makers at target accounts. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced its acquisition of Zylotech...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Moz, Uberflip, Terminus, Salesforce and more!

AI will continue to play an integral part in defining the future of marketing, sales and other crucial business functions, innovative marketing leaders will lean on newer marketing channels like SMS to nurture opt-ins and build stronger marketing bonds, catch this latest weekly martech highlight where we bring you snippets of the most exciting marketing technology news, insights through Q&A stories and thought-leadership contributions from industry practitioners:
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AbleDocs Expands Its Digital Accessibility Offerings With the Launch of ADWeb

AbleDocs Inc. is thrilled to launch ADWeb, an all-encompassing hybrid approach to web accessibility. ADWeb helps organizations ensure their websites are inclusive and accessible and provide the best possible user experience. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer at Attentive. “ADWeb is a natural next step...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Hexagon Completes the Acquisition of Infor’s Eam Business and Has Resolved on an Issue in Kind

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Infor’s global EAM (enterprise asset management) business and has resolved on an issue in kind of consideration shares. Completion of the transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, which have now been obtained.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kixie PowerCall and SMS announces Integration with Avoma conversation Intelligence

Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. The integration is the most recent part of Kixie’s mission to help sales teams improve performance through increased productivity and the elimination of administrative tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Account Based Marketing#Data Management#Marketing Technology News#Pijper Media Partners#Buying Committees#Palo Alto Networks#Crm#Terminus Cdp
martechseries.com

CivicScience Unveils New Ad Platform Name and Branding

The New Company, Rulo, to Provide Privacy-First Audience Solutions for the Open Web. Today, consumer intelligence company CivicScience formally announced the founding of Rulo, a new media and advertising company aimed at revolutionizing digital marketing in a privacy-centric future. The venture is backed by strategic investors including Jeff Wilke, former CEO of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, Thomas Tull, founder of Legendary Entertainment, and Tod Johnson of The NPD Group. The announcement follows $15 million in seed funding raised for the new venture this summer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cloverleaf Analytics Makes BI More Accessible for Insurers by Launching Natural Language Processing, Chatbot and Automatic Insights Capabilities

New features significantly reduce the complexity of quickly benefiting from insurance-centric BI. Cloverleaf Analytics , a leading purpose-built insurance business intelligence (BI) solution provider, today announced natural language processing (NLP), chatbot, and automatic insights capabilities as new features in the Cloverleaf platform. “We have seen a strong increase in the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Redbox Partners With Comcast’s FreeWheel to Bring Advertising Technology to Its Free Streaming Platform

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will partner with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, to integrate programmatic technology across Redbox’s free streaming platforms. Through this technology, advertisers will be able to easily access and buy Redbox inventory – both nationally and locally— and target specific audiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers

The strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

Auraya Releases EVA Voice Biometrics 2.1.2 with AWS Foundational Technical Review Accreditation

CVersion 2.1.2 of EVA Voice Biometrics includes AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation for using best practices related to security, reliability, and operational excellence. Auraya, a voice intelligence company, announces today that its latest EVA Voice Biometrics release on the AWS Marketplace has achieved AWS Foundational Technical Review accreditation. Auraya’s policy...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Astound Commerce Launches Value Exchange Index Dashboard

New Data Tracker Provides Groundbreaking Insight Into Commerce Touchpoints. Digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce launched its Value Exchange Index dashboard (VEI) today. The offering marks a new era in the measurement of brand performance across digital commerce touchpoints, with the always-on dashboard auditing real-time data from over 50 major brands. VEI reveals brand experience capabilities across digital commerce touchpoints via web and mobile channels, and across a range of retail verticals including apparel, beauty/personal care, home/garden, footwear and gifting. The data assesses specific metrics, allowing Astound to apply a Value Exchange Index score to brands.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Verizon Business and CareAR Leverage 5G to Transform Service Delivery and CX

CareAR SXM™ Platform to drive next-gen AI/AR-powered service delivery and customer experiences. Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TVision and Gemius Bring Cross-Platform Measurement of TV, PC and Mobile Video to the Ad Industry

First-of-its-Kind Single-Source, Cross-Platform Measurement of TV and Digital Video Will Solve Frequency and Wear-Out Challenges. TVision, the TV measurement company, and Gemius, an international research and technology company providing media measurement for digital and traditional marketing, today announced a new partnership that delivers first-of-its kind, single-source, transparent measurement of video ads across TV, mobile and digital.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

One Identity Acquires OneLogin, Adding Market-Leading Access Management Solutions to the Industry’s Only Unified Identity Security Platform

Solutions address increasing flood of security incidents caused by mismanaged identities, helping organizations enhance their overall cybersecurity posture. The combined entity will serve more than 10,000 customers while actively managing 300M identities worldwide. One Identity will uniquely deliver market-leading solutions for PAM, IGA, and IAM, allowing organizations to take a...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Why Are Marketers Spending More Time Researching ‘Experiential Marketing’? Merkle’s McLaren, Bombora Company Surge(R)

“Enterprise search” is also on the rise among marketers, according to intent data. “Experiential marketing” is back in the top spot of content consumption by marketers, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R). In a hybrid environment, increasingly driven by purpose-driven consumers, expectations of the value exchange we get from experiences has fundamentally changed — which can have interesting implications for today’s organizations.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Customer Data Platform Market size worth $ 3671.75 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased spending on marketing and advertising activities by businesses, the changing landscape of customer intelligence, the proliferation of customer channels, automated smart machines, are all expected to boost the market. Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Customer Data Platform Market” By Type (Cloud Based and On-Premises), By Application...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Snowflake Announces Global Startup Challenge with up to One Million Dollar Investment

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced today during its annual BUILD Summit, the next Global Startup Challenge for early stage companies innovating in the Data Cloud. Following the success of the first Startup Challenge from Snowflake, which saw hundreds of registrations from more than 50 countries, the next Global Startup Challenge offers the three competition finalists the opportunity to be considered for an investment (total of up to one million dollars across the three finalists), as well as marketing exposure at a global scale.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PixieBrix Secures $3.5M, Led by NEA, to Let Users Customize Any Site on the Web

Low-Code Platform Marks Profound Shift in the Way People Can Interact with the Web. PixieBrix, the first low-code platform that allows users to modify the interface of any website, announced it has closed $3.5 million in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with additional participation from Tableau co-founder Chris Stolte, DataRobot CEO Dan Wright and Paul Holland, General Partner at Foundation Capital.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization Platform

Transaction is Immediately Accretive and is Expected to Accelerate Perion’s Rapidly Growing Video Advertising Business; Management Raises 2021 and 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance. Perion Network Ltd., a global advertising technology company that delivers a holistic solution across the main pillars of digital advertising – search, social media, display, and...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Digital Brands Have New Compliance Challenges – The Right Tools Can Help

In today’s digital world, new compliance demands for brand and regulatory requirements present a huge hurdle for marketing and creative teams to overcome. Here’s how teams can address these challenges with the proper tools. Every marketer has been there; a client (internal or external) just moved up the deadline for...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

IDology Wins Finovate Award for Best Identity Management Solution

Company recognized for delivering identity verification solutions that drive innovation forward. IDology, a GBG Company, announced it has been recognized as the industry’s best identity management solution by Finovate. This award is the latest in several industry accolades garnered by the company and demonstrates its leading approach to approving more legitimate customers without friction and detecting and deterring fraud for long-term revenue growth.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy