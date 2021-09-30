Vero Pizza in Cleveland Heights to Welcome its First Dine-In Customers in 17 Months Tonight

Vero Pizza (12421 Cedar Rd., 216-229-8383) in Cleveland Heights has been closed to dine-in customers since March of last year. Additionally, the beloved Neapolitan pizzeria has been closed to all diners since June of this year, when owner Marc-Aurele Buholzer ceased even carry-out business in order to install a new oven and make other essential modifications to the nine-year-old restaurant.