CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Union City RISE Students Help Those in Waverly

By Charles Choate
thunderboltradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion City Tornado “RISE” students have used their lessons on compassion and caring to help those in Waverly. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said members of Regina Turner’s CDC class, used their teachings to ban together for a fundraiser. The group of students baked several treats, and provided them for...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Construction of New Women’s Health Center in Union City

A new Women’s Clinic is coming to Union City. Officials with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City, and the Baptist Medical Group, broke ground on a new 24,000 square foot facility on Friday. A ceremony was held for the $10-million dollar project, which will be located on the Reelfoot Avenue property of...
UNION CITY, TN
Junction City Daily Union

Junction City High School welding students help Junction City Chamber with Veterans Day tribute

Junction City High School welding students are helping the Area Chamber of Commerce recognize local veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Since 2020, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council has hung banners in downtown Junction City before Veterans Day, recognizing local members of the military, including both those currently serving and veterans.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
lpheralddispatch.com

CAPTRUST donation helps Michigan City students start school year right

MICHIGAN CITY — A donation from a Chesterton business helped Franciscan Health provide a helping hand to Michigan City students prior to the start of the new school year. A $1,000 grant from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation helped support the Franciscan Health Michigan City’s backpack project.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wibwnewsnow.com

Study: Best Cities for Those With Disabilities

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults have a disability that impacts their major activities. So where are the best cities for those with special considerations?. A recent study says two of those cities are in Kansas. Jean Hall, Director of the Institute...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Waverly#Union City Tornado
foxillinois.com

Housing program aims to help those at risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The state program is called "Housing is Recovery." The program pays part of a person's rent each month until they can secure permanent assistance through another state program like Section 8. Many people can apply such as those diagnosed with a mental illness, long-term facility patients,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WDAM-TV

Students help paint new mural for City of Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School students are working on a new mural project for their town. The project is spearheaded by the Sumrall Main Street Association and Sumrall High School Art Teacher Lissa Ortego. “I get to help out my school and my community, " says Will Barrett,...
SUMRALL, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces the Passing of Student

Students and staff at Union City Schools are mourning the sudden death of sophomore Parker Vowell. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the 16 year old Vowell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday after a recent illness. Vowell was a popular special education student and member of the Tornado Rise program at...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Students Support Local Firefighters on 911 Climb

Students in the Union City School System recently joined to encourage firefighters, who participated in the annual Memorial Climb at Discovery Park of America. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Hilary Webb’s high school art classes, and the high school Art Club, completed more than 115 signs for the event. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
beaconjournal.com

New Akron police chief tells City Council community must help to quell rising gun violence

Akron’s new police chief added his voice to the chorus of community leaders and elected officials calling for a broader and more unified response to gun violence. In his first public address to City Council, Steve Mylett joined his two deputy police chiefs and a captain in the uniform subdivision Monday on a virtual meeting to discuss the police department’s ongoing effort to reduce gun violence.
AKRON, OH
Chalkbeat

‘Alarming’ shortage of child care workers in Philadelphia prompts recruitment event

Thursday’s ‘ECE Day of Hire’ has attracted more than 300 child care programs in Philadelphia seeking to counteract a staffing shortage. | Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat. Early childhood education providers are holding a site-by-site job fair on Thursday in a concerted attempt to counteract a staffing shortage that one state child care advocate has called “alarming.”
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County works to help those impacted by Ida

NORRISTOWN — The remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through Montgomery County one month ago, wreaking havoc on the region. While the total extent of the damage is not yet known, many local families are still struggling to pick up the pieces. In the days following the storm, Montgomery County officials...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thunderboltradio.com

Taste of Ken-Tenn in Union City

The annual “Taste of Ken-Tenn Food and Drinks Event” will take place this week in Union City. On Thursday, from 5:30 until 7:30 at Kiwanis Park, attendees will be able to sample foods and a variety of wines. Advanced tickets are on sale at the Main Street Union City office...
FOOD & DRINKS
thunderboltradio.com

COVID-19 Rates Dropping in Obion County

Reports from the Tennessee Department of Health show COVID-19 cases in Obion County are now on the decline. Monday’s report indicated Obion County showed just over 22 new cases per day for a period of September 17th thru the 30th, which was a decline from almost 38 cases a day from September 3rd thru the 16th.
OBION COUNTY, TN
theridgewoodblog.net

Feed the Frontlines and Helping Those in Need volunteer program

Ridgewood NJ, Volunteer Program Feed the Frontlines and Helping Those in Need funded through the HealthBarn Foundation 501c3 by public donations in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was awarded the 2021 NJ Governor’s Jefferson Medallion, known as the Nobel Peace Prize of Volunteerism, for outstanding community service as a volunteer group on September 12, 2021 at the Grounds for Sculpture, Trenton, NJ. There were 12 finalists for the Volunteer Program/Group category and Feed the Frontlines was selected to receive the prestigious Jefferson Medallion. Team members accepting the award for over 400 volunteers included Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, Founder, Director of the Foundation, Paul Vagianos, owner It’s Greek to Me and Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur who also spearheads the county’s Food Security Task Force. The Jefferson Awards, founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft, Jr., and Sam Beard, is America’s top honor for public service. For 46 years, the Jefferson Awards have honored a who’s who of American change makers and more than 50,000 community volunteers.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
sanfordnc.net

HOPE Rent and Utility Assistance Available for Low-Income Renters

This information is shared on behalf of Brick Capital CDC as a courtesy to City of Sanford residents. The federal eviction moratorium ended on August 26, leaving many renters to face eviction. However, state assistance for renters and landlords is available. The North Carolina Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions...
SANFORD, NC
CBS Chicago

Robbins Police Officers Set To Return To Work After Not Showing Up To Protest Working Conditions

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in south suburban Robbins will be returning to work Tuesday after many called out and did not show up for their shifts in a protest against poor working conditions. Detective Cmdr. Hurman Mathus told CBS 2 that all officers will be returning to work on Tuesday. He said the police chief had agreed to purchase new protective vests, and the department brass is willing to open formal lines of communication until officers can get into union contract negotiations. Robbins village spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement that the officers will return to work at 7 a.m....
ROBBINS, IL
WPRI 12 News

No busing for students in Warwick due to union labor issue

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick school bus drivers say they showed up to work to bring kids to school Friday morning, but then were told not to pick them up. In a phone call and email sent to parents Friday morning, the Warwick School District said the busing company, First Student, would be unable to provide transportation services to students due to a union labor issue.
WARWICK, RI
Derrick

Union to dismiss students early today due to virus

Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Sligo Elementary will operate in person.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy