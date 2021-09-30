As fall racing approaches, Kansas Speedway adds second NASCAR trucks race for 2022

For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will stage two races at Kansas Speedway next season, capped by a four-race weekend Sept. 9-11, 2022. The trucks and the ARCA Menards Series will make their annual spring visit to Kansas on Saturday, May 14, one day before the NASCAR Cup Series race. The second trucks race, on Friday night, Sept. 9, will be the final event of the opening round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs that eliminate four drivers from championship contention.