Famecast Media Announces Launch of FAME: Platform Empowers Creators to Create More Content, Grow Audiences, and Drive Revenue
Famecast Media has developed and is launching FAME – a portal that empowers content creators driving the Passion Economy – poets, musicians, yoga instructors, life coaches, dancers – to commercialize and monetize their business through the vast power and reach of the internet by consolidating all the mechanics of various social media platforms into their one system. Content creators can focus on their content rather than learning how to be social media managers working through the various channels.martechseries.com
