Famecast Media Announces Launch of FAME: Platform Empowers Creators to Create More Content, Grow Audiences, and Drive Revenue

Poll also finds that 71% consider promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. While most internet distractions are annoying, some are more annoying than others. Asked to rate six common internet distractions on a scale of “very,” “somewhat,” or “not” annoying, 83% of respondents to a global poll of 754 users of ad blocking software rated autoplay/floating videos “very” annoying. Coming in second, 71% of respondents rated promotional pop-ups “very” annoying. The poll was fielded in August 2021 by Adblock Inc. Complete results of the poll are as follows:

INTERNET ・ 23 HOURS AGO