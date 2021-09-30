CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rolling Stones share previously unreleased Chi-Lites cover from ‘Tattoo You’ box set

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones have shared a previously unreleased cover of The Chi-Lites' "Troubles A' Comin" from their upcoming Tattoo You 40th anniversary box set. The song was recorded in Paris in 1979 and is one of the nine rarities found on the Lost and Found bonus disc. They give the song, from The Chi-Lites' 1971 album (For God's Sake) Give More Power to the People, a distinctly Stonesy coat of paint. Watch the lyric video below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Return to Touring: Videos, Pictures, Set List

The Rolling Stones returned to touring Sunday (Sept. 26) with a performance at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Charlie Watts was a major presence at the show even before the Stones took the stage. Images and videos of the recently deceased drummer played on the arena's massive big screens, backed the sounds of powerful percussion. This served as an introduction to the night's concert, with the crowd cheering Watts loudly as the band came out to begin their set.
MUSIC
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to She & Him’s previously unreleased cover of Madonna’s ‘Holiday’

She & Him have shared a previously unreleased cover of Madonna‘s ‘Holiday’ – you can listen to it below. Madonna: ”People pick on me. That’s just the way it is”. The duo – comprised of actor Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Monsters Of Folk‘s M. Ward – are set to release a 10th anniversary edition of their festive album ‘A Very She & Him Christmas’ on November 12 via Merge.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to 4 more previously unreleased Beatles tracks from ‘Let It Be’ reissue

The Beatles have shared four more previously unreleased tracks off their upcoming massive Let It Be reissue, which includes a total of 27 previously unreleased recordings. The newly-released tracks include "Get Back" (Take 8), "One After 909" (Take 3), "I Me Mine" (1970 Glyn Johns Mix), and a 2021 mix of "Across The Universe." Listen to all four below, and hear the previous three here.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

The Rolling Stones: Back On The Road

The Rolling Stones are finally back on the road!!! The band officially kicks off the 13-date tour on Sunday night (September 26th) in St. Louis, Missouri at St. Louis' Dome at America’s Center, and wraps things up on November 20th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. The Stones are touring...
MUSIC
JamBase

The Rolling Stones Share ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’ Video

The Rolling Stones unveiled an official music video for “Living In The Heart Of Love,” one of nine previously unreleased tracks that appears on upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissues of their 1981 album, Tattoo You. The reissues are due out through Polydor/Interscope/UMe on October 22. “Living In The Heart Of...
MUSIC
1033theeagle.com

The Rolling Stones share details about new US tour, which kicks off this Sunday

As The Rolling Stones prepare to launch the 2021 leg of their No Filter Tour this Sunday in St. Louis, the band's main members have shared a new official interview in which they chat about plan for the trek -- their first without longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died on August 24 at age 80.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Tattoo You#Box Set#The Chi Lites#Stonesy
JamBase

Umphrey’s McGee Debuts Rolling Stones Cover With Kanika Moore In Indianapolis

Umphrey’s McGee was joined by vocalist Kanika Moore for their debut cover of The Rolling Stones classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Moore’s guest spot concluded UM’s first set at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on percussionist Andy Farag‘s birthday. Guitarist Brendan Bayliss...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Stereogum

Watch Guns N’ Roses Soundcheck Previously Unreleased Track “Hard School”

Guns N’ Roses have been back out on the road for a couple months now. In that time, they’ve covered the Stooges and brought out Dave Grohl. They also released a new single, “ABSUЯD,” which had roots back to the Chinese Democracy recording sessions. Before their show at Chicago’s Wrigley...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

LORDI Shares Two Thrash Metal-Inspired Songs From 'Lordiversity' Box Set

Finnish heavy metal monsters LORDI will release no less than seven new studio albums in the fall. The LPs will mark the first new music from LORDI since the arrival of 2020's "Killection", a fictional compilation album which contained songs that LORDI would have written had the band existed between the early 1970s and the mid-1990s.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Delays frontman Greg Gilbert, RIP

Greg Gilbert, who led UK band Delays, has died after a five year battle with bowel cancer. He was 44. His brother and Delays bandmate, Aaron Gilbert, relayed the sad news in a moving tribute today. "I have no idea how to do this right now, but this afternoon at 2:22; we walked my brother back home to somewhere out there in the ether. Greg died surrounded in the endless love that us and all of you have given him on this journey, and we will never be able to fully express how much it meant to him (and all of us) to have you by our side lifting us up like a winged army. Your messages, your encouragement and your compassion have been our oxygen for the last 5 years." You can read the whole of Aaron's tribute to his brother below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
hypebeast.com

Don Toliver Announces Sophomore Album 'LIFE OF A DON' With Previously Unreleased Song

Don Toliver on Tuesday announced his sophomore album, LIFE OF A DON, with a trailer featuring a promising snippet of a previously unheard song. The video opens with a couple dancing on a stage, and as a backdrop rises, Toliver is revealed to be sitting behind in a plush chair — a visual replicated in the official cover art for the album. “How long that’s gonna take?” the rapper is heard singing in the trailer. “Know you just want to escape.” Fans can likely expect to hear the full audio from the video, which is titled “Xscape,” in its entirety when the LP drops early next month.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre announces 3rd solo EP of 2021 (stream a track)

Motion City Soundtrack's Justin Courtney Pierre has announced his third solo EP of 2021, following An Anthropologist On Mars and The Price of Salt. The new one is called Ghost World and it arrives November 12 via Epitaph (pre-order). The first single is "Horse Racing," a catchy dose of mid-tempo, '90s-style power pop. Listen and read a lengthy note from Justin below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Forest Green’s video for acoustic version of “This Is Forever”

Michigan emo band Forest Green have made an acoustic version of "This Is Forever," the last track on their 2020 debut album In Waves, and it comes with a well-matched video that finds two members of the band playing this rustic version of the song in the middle of the woods. "I wrote it originally on acoustic guitar so it made sense to make an acoustic version," vocalist/guitarist Mark Duhaime says, and of the video, he adds, "We wanted to do a chill video and not work very hard doing it so we just walked around in the woods with my dog lol." Check it out below.
MUSIC
westcentralsbest.com

"You've Got A Habit Of Leaving" From Unreleased Bowie Album "Toy" Part of New Box Set

BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) is an 11-CD box, 18-piece vinyl set, and standard digital download box set. The collection is named after the Koto led instrumental penultimate track from the ‘hours...’ album. The box sets include newly remastered versions, with input from the original producers and collaborators, of some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material: Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha Of Suburbia (available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years), 1.Outside, Earthing, and ‘hours…’ along with the expanded live album BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000, the non-album/alternative version/B-sides and soundtrack music compilation Re:Call 5 and the legendary previously unreleased Toy.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Rolling Stones Debut Unreleased Cover of Chi-Lites’ “Troubles A’ Comin” as Mick Jagger Enjoys a Night Out in North Carolina

The Rolling Stones are everywhere these days. From relaunching their No Filter tour dates to several tributes to late drummer Charlie Watts and beyond, they’ve been in the news quite a bit. The English rockers are also preparing to unleash a 40th anniversary edition of 1981’s Tattoo You, which will arrive on Oct. 22.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released

Toymaker Fisher-Price celebrated the kick off of The Rolling Stones U.S. No Filter Tour with the launch of a Little People Collector Rolling Stones Special Edition Figure Set. We were sent the following details:. The set is complete with replicas of the original band members with their famed instruments ready...
LIFESTYLE
wvli927.com

The Rolling Stones Drop Second Teaser From ‘Tattoo You’ Deluxe Edition

The Rolling Stones have issued the lyric video to the latest teaser from the band's upcoming “Super Deluxe” edition of 1981's Tattoo You, which drops on October 22nd. This time out, the band has released its long-bootlegged — but previously unreleased — cover of the Chi-Lites' 1971 track, “Troubles A' Comin'.”
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy