Sunny, a little warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A fairer air flow will give us some very pleasant conditions today. We will not see much by way of clouds until the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's, and if you see much breeze at all it will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Some will see gustier NW breezes become light tonight. Skies will become mostly cloudy and deliver a very slight chance of showers. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.