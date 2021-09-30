CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunny, a little warmer

By Bob Shaw
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... A fairer air flow will give us some very pleasant conditions today. We will not see much by way of clouds until the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's, and if you see much breeze at all it will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Some will see gustier NW breezes become light tonight. Skies will become mostly cloudy and deliver a very slight chance of showers. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gustier Nw
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy