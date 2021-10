A new trial in Australia is tackling the regulatory aspect of DER marketplaces hoping to answer the question: How does a utility earn a return on customer-sited assets?. When California-based Jesse Morris saw a tweet from the California Independent System Operator (CalISO) asking Californians to conserve energy between 4 PM and 9 PM in order to help keep the grid stable on a hot summer day, he knew that CalISO could be tackling the problem in a much better way. That’s because Morris is the CEO of the Energy Web Foundation (Energy Web), a non-profit spun out of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) that has created open-source (read, free) software that connects DERs to aggregators, utilities, and system operators so they can transact in the safest and most secure manner.

