Brace yourself: Here’s when ‘McRib Season’ is coming back to McDonald’s

( WTAJ ) — It’s official! McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib sandwich this fall.

The company took to Twitter Thursday to announce it’s time for the McRib to return and it’s set to happen on November 1. Traditionally, “McRib season” would hit in December at participating restaurants. With October about to start, those McRib signs will surely hit the menu board before you know it.

“The internet boom and emergence of social media solidified the McRib’s icon status. The hype around its annual return even gave birth to the phrase ‘McRib Season.'” the company said in a statement to USA Today .

The McRib is seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a bun. It first launched back in 1981 and has certainly garnered a massive following ever since.

