No fatalities: Officials reports only minor accidents during busy bike weekend
The annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally was officially canceled for the second consecutive year, but that didn’t stop thousands of bikers from pouring into Northwest Arkansas over the past weekend, when the rally had been scheduled to take place. Some businesses went ahead with events typically held in conjunction with the rally and the streets of Eureka Springs were packed with bikers.www.lovelycitizen.com
Comments / 0