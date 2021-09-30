Jeep Jam event raises $43,200 for veterans
The Eureka Springs Jeep Jam brought hundreds of Jeeps to the city and raised thousands of dollars for veterans Sept. 17-19. Organizer Laci Moffitt said the event raised $43,200 for Peterson Outdoors Ministries, a nonprofit that connects veterans to outdoor activities. Moffitt said the nonprofit was chosen because it’s a well-respected veterans organization. The booth fees were donated to the Great Passion Play, which hosted the event.www.lovelycitizen.com
Comments / 0