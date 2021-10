A Virginia singer that was set to perform to raise awareness on domestic violence was fatally shot outside of her home on Friday, and her son was charged with her murder. Latoya Acree, 41 was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body lying in her home’s driveway last week. They responded to a call about a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO