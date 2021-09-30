EPCOT's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opens in 2022
Disney will launch its second Guardians of the Galaxy ride next year. Disney Parks announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster will open in 2022. This new family-friendly roller coaster will debut in the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT as part of a brand new Wonders of Xandar pavilion that features the futuristic otherworldly technology of Xandar (home of the Nova Corps.) This pavilion sits in the spot once occupied by the Ellen's Energy Adventure.comicbook.com
