PlayStation Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games
It is officially official: Bluepoint Games has been acquired by PlayStation. The announcement is not exactly much of a shock, however, as the acquisition was actually erroneously announced early back at the end of June when PlayStation announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque. It is also, in general, not surprising due to the fact that Bluepoint Games has historically mostly worked and developed ports, remasters, and remakes of PlayStation titles.comicbook.com
