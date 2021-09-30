CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is officially official: Bluepoint Games has been acquired by PlayStation. The announcement is not exactly much of a shock, however, as the acquisition was actually erroneously announced early back at the end of June when PlayStation announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque. It is also, in general, not surprising due to the fact that Bluepoint Games has historically mostly worked and developed ports, remasters, and remakes of PlayStation titles.

Bluepoint Teases New, Original Game

With Bluepoint Games now officially acquired by PlayStation to be a part of the PlayStation Studios group, people are looking forward to what the studio will put out next under the PlayStation name. While Bluepoint is best known for its remasters and remakes, whatever the company's working on currently apparently isn't following that same path since it's said to be original content instead. It hasn't yet been specified what that original game might be, however.
Sony buys remake and remaster studio Bluepoint Games

Igor Bonifacic is a contributing writer at Engadget. “PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players,” said Marco Thrush, the president of Bluepoint Games. “Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”
Bluepoint Games to join Sony as an internal developer

Bluepoint Games is a developer that doesn’t exactly fit the traditional mold. Founded in 2006, the Austin-based video game company creates remakes of older titles and brings them into the fold of the contemporary console landscape. On Thursday, Sony announced that it has acquired Bluepoint after a long-running partnership. The developer will join Playstation Studios and its next project will apparently be an original game. In some ways, the move feels reminiscent of a filmmaker that has helped create other movies and now gets to realize their own vision.
