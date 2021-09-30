PlayStation Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

Amazon Games' new open-world MMO New World is proving to be fairly popular since it was first released at the end of September. So popular, in fact, that it hit a massive concurrent players peak of 913,634 on Steam, which is the only place it is currently available, over the weekend. That data is specifically from SteamDB. As of writing, Steam's own statistics indicate that there are currently 774,383 players of New World on the platform, beating out Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the next video game on the platform with the most current players, by over 40,000 players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO