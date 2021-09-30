As America Has Become More Secular, It Has Become Less Free

Every now and then, something just hits me like “a ton of bricks” (ouch!) and shakes me to the core. Well, it happened this past Shabbat. We were spending Shabbat by our daughter in Migdal Ha’Emek, celebrating the bris of our newest grandson. During the shalom zachar, a friend of theirs gave a d’var Torah and asked a simple question; “What were the first words spoken in the world?” For some reason, I couldn’t think of them. Did Adam talk to Eve? Was it the discussion between Cain and Abel? My mind went blank… and then he gave the answer. Its in the 3rd passuk in the Torah; “G-d said, Ye’hee Ohr!” Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan ztz”l translates that as “There shall be light” while the Stone chumash translates it as “Let there be light”. In any case, whichever translation you prefer, the meaning is clear. There was darkness and HaShem wanted light.
