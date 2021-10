PITTSFIELD — Reports of the Emerson String Quartet’s dissolution have not been greatly exaggerated. They are, in fact, disbanding in 2023. But that’s still a little way off. Meanwhile, on September 19, the group performed at South Mountain Concert Hall in Pittsfield for the 35th time in as many years, and never did fans welcome a group more warmly. A little over 400 masked and vaccinated patrons showed up to hear the quartet Sunday, and it was pretty clear everyone was delighted to be back after last year’s pandemic washout, which, needless to say, obliterated South Mountain’s 2020 concert plans.

