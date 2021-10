BOLTON -- Lower Bolton Lake has a "significant" algae bloom, town officials said today. People are advised to avoid contact with the water. In a special bulletin, town officials said that direct exposure to algae-tainted water by way of ingestion, inhalation, or contact with skin may pose a risk to health. People were advised to avoid swimming and to keep pets out of the water. Boaters should avoid contact with the water. If fishing, catch and release is recommended.

BOLTON, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO