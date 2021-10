I just had my first trip ever to Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah. It is about a 5 hour drive from Boise and totally worth it. The park originally opened in 1886 according to the history section on the Lagoon website! Back then it was called Lake Park and got it's name Lagoon a few years later in 1899. That is also when it added it's first 'thrill ride.' Since then lots of changes, advancements and development has gone into the park making it the best amusement park for hundreds of miles around.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO