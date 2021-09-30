The un-resting place at Westview Community Cemetery

As I began to cover this story, I want to say that we will not publish all of the photos of the desecrated scenes in this hallowed sacred resting place of our deceased. It is deplorable and sickening – what I saw and what I witnessed. The horror stories and possibilities of corrupt activities abound and those involved, shocking IF FOUND TO BE TRUE. We will post the interviews of Mr. Richard C. Macon and Mr. Elijah Wooten as well as the coverage of the Press conference on our website. This is only the beginning.—Bobby R. Henry, Sr.