SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from Oct. 8, 2018. Suffolk residents are looking to raise awareness to help put an end to Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Association will be holding its annual in-person "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the YMCA Camp Arrowhead in Suffolk. They said it's the world's largest event that raises funds and awareness for the disease.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO