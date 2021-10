After their first produce sale to Larry’s Supermarket in Pelican Rapids, Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s latest pilot program on hydroponics is in full production. Since installing a hydroponic GroShed at their headquarters in July 2021, LREC has been learning the ins and outs of hydroponics and what it takes to grow different varieties of lettuce and peppers. In addition, LREC has been using the GroShed as an example of beneficial electrification using renewable energy sources, according to an LREC news release.

PELICAN RAPIDS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO