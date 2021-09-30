CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Third of Australian State's New COVID Cases From Football Fans Attending Watch Parties

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Coronavirus cases in Australia's Victoria state jumped more than 50 percent on Thursday, an increase that public health officials are pinning on Australian Rules Football parties that Aussies held last weekend.

In pre-pandemic times, the annual grand final is celebrated over the weekend in Victoria's capital, Melbourne. But the city's lockdown meant two Melbourne teams played for the national premiership on Saturday in Perth, where there are no reported COVID-19 cases.

According to state data, a third of the 1,438 new infections in Victoria on Thursday violated pandemic regulations by participating in social gatherings over the celebratory weekend.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wo4T_0cCv2O0100

Jeroen Weimar, commander of Victoria's COVID-19 response, said time would tell whether the infection jump was "one big rogue day" or part of a grave new trend.

"Today highlights the consequence of hundreds of people dropping their guards, dropping their guard for very understandable reasons and we're all fed up with it," Weimar said, referring to Melbourne's lockdown.

"But this is a direct consequence of hundreds of decisions made on Friday and Saturday last week and the question now is how we manage this going forward," he added.

Melbourne's lockdown is set to end on October 26 when 70 percent of the state's population aged 16 and older is expected to be fully vaccinated. Residents are becoming increasingly frustrated by the city's sixth lockdown of the pandemic.

Australia's second-most populous city will overtake Argentine's capital Buenos Aires next week as the city that has endured the longest lockdown in the world, Melbourne's Herald-Sun newspaper has reported. Buenos Aires stay-at-home orders lasted 245 days.

Victoria's infection rate has overtaken neighboring New South Wales where the spread in Sydney has plateaued with a rapidly increasing vaccination coverage.

New South Wales reported 941 infections on Thursday and six deaths. The vaccination rate has also accelerated, with 63 percent of its target population fully vaccinated according to government data, since the Australian delta variant outbreak was first detected in Sydney on June 16.

Only 49 percent of Victoria's target population were fully vaccinated, partly because the state has delayed second doses to make more vaccines available for first doses.

Victoria on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The state on Wednesday reported 950 new infections and seven deaths, which were both daily records.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said his government remained determined to end lockdowns in Australia despite the worsening situation in Melbourne.

Frydenberg, a Melbourne resident, said the city had become despondent due to lockdowns, the latest beginning on August 5.

"Melbourne tragically and sadly has gone from being the most livable city in the world to the most locked down city in the world," he said, referring to an Economist Intelligence Unit index that ranked the city at the top of its livability table for seven consecutive years until 2017.

The government has said its payments to workers who had lost hours due to lockdowns would end two weeks after 80 percent of a state or territory's target population were fully vaccinated.

Frydenberg said such payments were costing his government 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) a week.

State and territory leaders agreed in July that lockdowns would no longer be necessary after the 80 percent vaccination benchmark had been reached.

But with the delta variant stretching hospital resources in Sydney and Melbourne, some leaders have suggested they might maintain border restrictions until 90 percent of their populations are fully vaccinated.

