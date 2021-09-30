CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

South Korea on track to launch commercial air taxis in 2025

By Kim Hye-ran, Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2SAc_0cCv2DI200
A two-seat flying drone to be used as a taxi awaits takeoff for a demonstration flight in Seoul last November. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea is on track to launch air taxi services in 2025, allowing Seoul residents to reach nearby airports in 20 minutes, the country's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced this week.

The ministry said it decided to commercialize a prime service in the urban air mobility market: next-generation passenger drones that fly at an altitude between 300 meters and 600 meters above ground.

In the beginning phase, the drones will be controlled by a pilot, but by 2030, they will be remote-controlled. By 2035, the ministry said it plans to launch fully autonomous air taxis.

Landing and take-off points will be set up at major traffic hubs. The passenger drones are expected to carry people between Seoul, the capital, and Gimpo and Incheon airports.

The ministry is set to test flights in November for the second time. Last year, it tested a two-seater drone for about 3.5 kilometers along the Han River.

A host of companies are participating in the project, including aircraft manufacturers, maintenance service providers, infrastructure builders and insurance companies.

Included in that list are Hyundai Motor, Hanwha Systems, SK Telecom, and Korean Air.

In the United States, Joby Aviation has promised to run a commercial fleet of air taxis by 2024, one year ahead of South Korea.

This month, NASA said it began testing Joby Aviation's all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

"UAM is emerging as a viable means of transportation. This mobility makes sense in Seoul and its surrounding areas, where tens of millions constantly suffer from traffic congestion," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Cargo drones will debut before passenger drones, which need a high level of safety. Many companies, including Hyundai Motor, are going all out to take advantage of the business opportunities," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceNews.com

South Korea’s air force opens space ops center

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s air force has launched a space operations center that will play a central role in drawing space policies for the nation’s armed forces as well as enhancing cooperation with domestic and international partners, including U.S. Space Force. This is the latest in a series of efforts by South Korea to enhance its space defense capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights Oct. 14

Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing.International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.“We are open to several countries, including South Korea, China, Japan United Arab Emirates and New Zealand ” Pandjaitan said.Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has recorded more than...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Japan counts on Asian market to help shift to green energy

Japan is focusing on its neighbors in Asia as it hopes to take a leadership role in the growing push to reduce emissions, having earmarked $10 billion to help the region speed up the move away from fossil fuels.The Economy and Industry Ministry hosted the first "Asia green growth partnership” meeting Monday, bringing together more than 20 nations, including Thailand and India as well as the U.S., Australia and countries in the Middle East “There are a variety of energy transition pathways in each country. It is most effective to make efforts according to each country’s economic,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Taxis#Infrastructure#Hyundai Motor#Hanwha Systems#Sk Telecom#Korean Air#Uam#Daelim University#Upi News Korea
theloadstar.com

South Korea launches multimodal solution for exports to key US cities

South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Start-ups is to work with domestic carrier HMM and Korea Post to provide multimodal logistical support for small and mid-sized exporters to the mid-west and eastern US. In a combination of shipping and trucking logistics, HMM will ship the goods from Gwangyang, Korea’s second-busiest...
RETAIL
velillum.com

Jobs in South Korea for Indian

South Korea is known throughout the world for its music, culture and traditions. But beyond that, it’s a very amazing country that offers a lot of opportunities to people who want to live or work in it. South Korea is a world leader in information technology, automobile, mobile phone and other high-tech products. Jobs in South Korea for Indians in 2021 is primarily available for skilled technicians and those with occupations that are scarce for the Korean economy, and of course in the service and hotel and restaurant industries too.
WORLD
CNN

North Korea tests missile hours before South Korea launches new submarine

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea has fired a projectile presumed to be a short-range missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to statements from South Korean officials -- just hours before Seoul launched a new submarine. The missile was fired around 6:40 a.m....
MILITARY
Flight Global.com

Air New Zealand explores commercial SAF production

The New Zealand government and Air New Zealand have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the feasibility of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. The Star Alliance carrier and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment are looking to run a closed request-for-proposal process, to invite “leaders in innovation to demonstrate the feasibility of operating a SAF plant at a commercial scale in New Zealand”.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Voice of America

North Korea Launches Another Missile, Accuses South Korea of Hostility

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea conducted another missile test Tuesday, its third in a month. The test occurred minutes before a North Korean ambassador spoke at the United Nations, where he accused South Korea of hostility. The North launched the missile toward the sea off its east coast at...
MILITARY
Flight Global.com

Air taxi investment booms, but could ‘bubble’ burst?

Investors have long flocked to aerospace companies, eager to back visionary projects that may or may not get airborne. The romanticism of flight draws the dollars. So does the sector’s ability to connect the world, and the sheer marvel of soaring above the earth. In recent years, the start-ups du...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Air Taxis

Aerospace designer and manufacturer Airbus has unveiled the 'CityAirbus NextGen,' an all-electric, remotely-piloted helicopter designed for urban transportation. The company intends for the new vehicle to function as an "air taxi" capable of flying four passengers to destinations throughout a given city. The 'CityAirbus NextGen' was announced during the first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Air taxi startup Volocopter to sell 150 aircraft to China JV

(Reuters) - German flying taxi startup Volocopter said on Wednesday it would sell 150 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to its joint venture with a unit of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Volocopter, which counts Daimler, BlackRock and Intel Capital as some of its investors, said it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iotgadgets.com

Samsung launches its Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition in South Korea

Samsung has launched its very own Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition in South Korea. As the name speculates, the watch is mainly made for golf. Though it is only available in South Korea, the Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition comes pre-installed with the app Caddie. Caddie measures and displays golf players performance, such as power, how far away they hit the ball and even automatic hole information recognition.
WORLD
mix929.com

Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis. In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK’s Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol’s controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Airacer launches two new platforms - Airacer Pro and Airacer Air Taxi

NEW YORK – Airacer, the online platform for private aviation experiences, announced the launch of two new web applications for booking private charter flights - Airacer Pro and Airacer Air Taxi. Each mobile-friendly site offers a one-stop shop to seamlessly book long-haul or short-haul flights. “In recent years, particularly during...
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

US, Japan, South Korea to discuss N Korea

New York [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea will meet on Wednesday in New York with the US secretary of state to discuss the situation around North Korea amid recent missile launches, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources in the US State Department.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
41K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy