Fact Check: Did Dog the Bounty Hunter Fly 'Aloha Brian Laundrie' Banner Over Florida?

By Emma Nolan
 4 days ago
Social media posts about such a banner appeared after the reality TV star joined the search for Laundrie.

James Allan
4d ago

The dog is doing a lot by bringing more attention and creating more media articles, interviews has people giving him leads. If I was Laundrie I would be scared, just because the Dog has a reputation for finding people, believe it or not.

Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
Fox News

Kennedy Does NOT Save Brian Laundrie

This week, Kennedy sits down with experienced Florida outdoorsman and cattle rancher Alan McEwen to discuss the whereabouts of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Alan shares his experience assisting law enforcement in finding Brian. He also shares his knowledge of Florida’s Sarasota County, debunks rumors about the location of Brian, and explains why it would be nearly impossible for him to survive there.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Teases Major ‘Announcement’ Coming Soon

On Thursday, September 9, Duane Chapman teased his Twitter followers that something is in the works. “Love you all !! Great things happening!! Announcement coming soon,” he wrote. Fans began speculating that this could be an announcement regarding his upcoming new television show that he previously spoke about on August...
foxwilmington.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?

Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Before he allegedly finds a fresh campsite possibly linked to Gabby Petito's fiance, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star showed up at Brian's family home in Florida. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter is likely hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie, who is currently wanted by the authorities. Making use of his best skills, the reality TV star has reportedly found lead to the possible whereabouts of Gabby Petito's fiance.
fox35orlando.com

Gabby Petito homicide: For Dog the Bounty Hunter, search for Brian Laundrie is personal

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence – but he’s already picked up a scent. "The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"
wonderwall.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter marries for 6th time, more September news ICYMI

Duane Chapman has married for the sixth time. On Sept. 2, Dog the Bounty Hunter tied the knot with Francie Frane in Colorado Springs, Colorado. While friends and family were on hand, two notable faces were not there: his daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman, both of whom were not invited. The women believe they were left off the guest list because of their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier in the week, Dog denied that that was a reason, claiming he supports BLM. He even said he had a "pass" for using the N-word, something that didn't go over well. Who gave him that pass? "The brothers," he said. He also added, "I have more Black friends than Eminem."
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
