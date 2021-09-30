Fact Check: Did Dog the Bounty Hunter Fly 'Aloha Brian Laundrie' Banner Over Florida?

Duane Chapman has married for the sixth time. On Sept. 2, Dog the Bounty Hunter tied the knot with Francie Frane in Colorado Springs, Colorado. While friends and family were on hand, two notable faces were not there: his daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman, both of whom were not invited. The women believe they were left off the guest list because of their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier in the week, Dog denied that that was a reason, claiming he supports BLM. He even said he had a "pass" for using the N-word, something that didn't go over well. Who gave him that pass? "The brothers," he said. He also added, "I have more Black friends than Eminem."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO