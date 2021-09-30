'Evil' Toddler's Reaction to Siblings Going Out Leaves Father 'Scared'
A video of a boy's response to his siblings heading off to school has gone viral, with the children's father calling the moment his "villain origin story."www.newsweek.com
relax people. it's a 30 second clip and now everyone wants to put in their 2 cents and say that the kid needs therapy. jeez
this is q learning moment. you have to teach him he can't hurt himself or others when he's upset and comfort him.. then distract him.. 🙄
He is just mad because he isn't old enough to go to school or wherever his brother is going. He will be OK. He needs adults that can explain to him that he will be going soon and give him another fun task that mom or dad needs his help until then. Don't read anger and discord into misunderstood childhood reactions. It's the reaction you give that will make the change you want. Kids can really be a challenge but an extreme blessing.
