Movie Review – Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

By Robert Kojder
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, and Peggy Lu. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. A one-note joke has never been so aggressively annoying. In defense of director Andy...

www.flickeringmyth.com

97.5 KISS FM

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ First Reviews Call It ‘Darkly Hilarious’

Ahead of its release in theaters this Friday, several critics have taken to Twitter to share their first impressions of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie is a direct sequel to 2018’s Venom, which debuted Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who serves as host to the alien symbiote. Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up over a year after the events of the first movie, reintroducing us to Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a serial killer who is host to the alien symbiote Carnage.
MOVIES
connectsavannah.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Tom Hardy defends first Venom movie ahead of Let There Be Carnage release

Actor Tom Hardy has responded to criticism of the first Venom movie ahead of the release of its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, on October 15. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Hardy said of 2018’s Venom: “Obviously, it didn’t meet… it didn’t carry any water with critics [...] they literally panned us. But the audiences turned out in droves, which was what was so lovely about it.”
MOVIES
splashreport.com

FILM REVIEW: ‘VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE’ Just as Infected As Original

When we reviewed the Venom origin film in 2018, we noted that it had poisoned the well for the comic book character with choppy dialogue, strange effects, and an uneven story. The sequel, Venom: Let There be Carnage is no better and lives up to the title–but the mayhem is not simply in the body count, but in the total waste to which these two films have lain this comic book character. At this point, the patient is not salvageable, and Sony would do best to jettison this version of the story and start all over.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reviews Are Mixed Across The Board

Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment hardly set a bar that was impossibly high to clear, so the bare minimum expected from Venom: Let There Be Carnage is that it turns out vastly superior to its predecessor. The superhero sequel hits theaters tomorrow, and with the embargo now lifted, reviews are rolling in all across the internet.
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Venom 2 film review: Let there be (mostly) boredom

My favorite parts of underwhelming films come when on-screen characters say the insulting things we, the audience, are all thinking. Out of all the modern comic book-iverse characters to hand these honors to, none relishes this duty better than Venom in his latest sequel, Let There Be Carnage. "This guy...
VIDEO GAMES
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: A Not-So-Marvelous Sequel

In my review of the first Venom, I wrote “The only thing stopping this movie from becoming an immediate cult classic is that it takes nearly an hour for Tom Hardy to go full Venom. If they’d trimmed 15 minutes out of this thing, cut right to the chase, and just piled on the Hardy, Venom would be unmissable ... [Hardy and Venom] is the movie I desperately wished I was watching more of. (Despite the fact that I cannot recommend Venom and even hated parts of it, I would absolutely watch the sequel teased in one of the worst post-credits scenes I have ever witnessed.)”
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

REVIEW: Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is Terrible

Back in 2018, Sony released its first attempt at expanding its Spider-Man universe with the Tom Hardy-led Venom solo film. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom was released to some pretty unflattering reviews, but ultimately did pretty well at the box office with some help overseas. The film earned $856.1 million globally, something that is pretty insane for a project that cost $100-$115 million to make and had bad reviews. A sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage was then greenlit with Woody Harrelson attached to play the villainous symbiote Carnage after appearing in the first film’s post-credits scene as Cletus Kasady. Venom‘s success paved the way for multiple Spider-Man spin-offs, including a Morbius film led by Jared Leto, a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and even a Madame Web movie that is expected to further expand the Multiverse.
MOVIES
Reason.com

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Might Be the Worst Movie of the Year

Asked for his definition of a great movie, director Howard Hawks supposedly responded: "three good scenes and no bad ones." Somehow, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the precise opposite—a handful of truly godawful scenes, and no good ones. The movie is an ugly, unpleasant, nearly unwatchable mess, and the only movie I have actively regretted seeing in a theater this year.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is the Breeziest Superhero Movie Ever Made | Review

I was not a big fan of 2018’s Venom, a film that I felt was far too bogged down in its self-serious, gritty elements to truly take advantage of its more outlandish moments. Thankfully, the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, knows that the title character is at his best when you just let him be a total goofball, and so at a scant 90 minutes the movie is really more of a buddy comedy that happens to have some superhero action in it. When so many superhero movies are getting loaded down with mythology and exposition, it’s kind of a relief to see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote Venom (voiced by Hardy) banter about what Venom is and isn’t allowed to eat. It’s not much of a film, but it is a pleasant enough distraction that makes you wish Sony would go ahead and just forget the superhero stuff entirely and just have Eddie and Venom in a remake of The Odd Couple.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” maximizes the odd-couple humor

Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams. Whether or not one considers the current screen iteration(s) of the brains-and-blood-craving alien symbiote Venom and his frequently hijacked human host Eddie Brock to be MCU canon, their earlier false start in Sam Raimi’s SPIDER-MAN 3 way back in 2007 was all but obliterated in fans’ memories by the blockbuster success of the first VENOM (directed by Ruben Fleischer) exactly three years ago. Now, after that film depicted Eddie getting infected/invaded and Venom putting down roots/tendrils, VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE further explores the question: Can two different personalities share a spatial physique without driving each other crazy?
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE is a gloriously silly sequel – review

2018’s Venom was an outlier in many ways. Here was a comic book movie based on a fan-favourite Marvel property that seemed to disregard everything that had made the MCU films so popular. Granted, the film was produced by Sony and not Marvel Studios, but Venom felt like a relic from another time, an over-the-top comic movie that had more in common with ‘90s comic adaptations like Spawn and Blade than anything the MCU was doing. Now comes Venom: Let There Be Carnage, an incredibly silly sequel that doubles down on what made the first Venom film so uniquely strange.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Best Alien B-Movie Rip-Offs

Oscar Wilde once said “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness” and Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien is as close to greatness as a sci-fi horror film can get but not even Scott himself could have foreseen the rip-offs that would follow in his ground-breaking film’s wake.
MOVIES
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
AFP

'Venom' swings to top of N.America box office

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Sony's latest instalment in its Spider-Man Universe, debuted to pre-pandemic levels atop the North American box office, taking in $90.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The estimated haul for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the biggest three-day launch of the coronavirus pandemic era. The film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien. In second place was another newcomer, "The Addams Family 2," which took in $18 million. The animated film by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is expected to dominate the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated opening haul of $71.3 million. The Marvel sequel, which is produced and distributed by Sony and playing exclusively in theaters, sank its teeth into $37.25 million on Friday from 4,225 locations. Between now and Sunday, the Columbia Pictures film is expected to raise that number to around $71.3 million, with some industry projections predicting a debut gross closer to $80 million. Starring Tom Hardy as the titular character, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” sees the symbiote facing off against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in a...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES

