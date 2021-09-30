CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Slaying of Michael Olson still unsolved 7 years later

By Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6MpS_0cCv1l8p00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven years ago, Michael Olson and a friend were walking in the Woodstock neighborhood when Olson was shot to death.

On September 30, 2014, 30-year-old Olson, who worked at the Hair of the Dog Brewery, was walking in the 6100 block of SE 52nd. On that walk, investigators believe at least one person approached, robbed and shot him to death.

4 years later: Who killed Michael Olson?

Days later, PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson told KOIN 6 News he “spoke with detectives and they believe other people are directly involved. There was one shooter, but other people were there.”

An eyewitness described the suspect as a possibly light-skinned Black man or a Hispanic man. However, no arrests have ever been made.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony. Submit an anonymous tip here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

DEA, police make biggest meth bust in Oregon history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A team of federal and local law enforcement officers took down the leader of a drug trafficking cell Sept. 15 in Eugene, leading to the largest methamphetamine bust in Oregon history, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced. Martin Manzo-Negrete, 47, was arrested and is now...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Police arrest 2 men in 2020 killing of Bend couple

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and his nephew in the killing of a Bend couple last year. The Bulletin reports Kenneth Atkinson and his nephew Nathan Detroit II were arrested Friday by Bend Police. Atkinson and Detroit are suspected of killing Ray Atkinson Jr. and Natasha Newby, who authorities found in the basement of their home Aug. 15, 2020.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Olson
Person
Pete Simpson
KOIN 6 News

Armed robbers target Polo Ralph Lauren in Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are being sought after an armed robbery at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Woodburn Premium Outlet early Saturday night. Surveillance cameras captured the incident that spanned about 20 minutes beginning at 5:19 p.m., the Woodburn Police Department said. Three people walked into...
WOODBURN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Unsolved#Ppb Sgt#Hispanic
KOIN 6 News

Donate now: Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people have adopted a furry family member from the Oregon Humane Society and might be looking to give back. KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW will be hosting a Day of Giving for the Oregon Humane Society on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Click here to donate to the Oregon Humane Society. More […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

433
Followers
159
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy