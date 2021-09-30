Slaying of Michael Olson still unsolved 7 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven years ago, Michael Olson and a friend were walking in the Woodstock neighborhood when Olson was shot to death.

On September 30, 2014, 30-year-old Olson, who worked at the Hair of the Dog Brewery, was walking in the 6100 block of SE 52nd. On that walk, investigators believe at least one person approached, robbed and shot him to death.

Days later, PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson told KOIN 6 News he “spoke with detectives and they believe other people are directly involved. There was one shooter, but other people were there.”

An eyewitness described the suspect as a possibly light-skinned Black man or a Hispanic man. However, no arrests have ever been made.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony. Submit an anonymous tip here .

