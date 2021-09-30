CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands in Sudan demonstrate in favour of civilian rule

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Thousands of people protested in the capital Khartoum and other Sudanese cities in support of a civilian-led transition to democracy on Thursday following a coup attempt last week. The attempt, which officials blamed on soldiers loyal to the previous regime of Omar al-Bashir, laid bare divisions between...

U.S. Department of State

U.S. Supports Sudan’s Civilian-led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. The United States condemns the failed attempt by rogue military and civilian actors to seize power from Sudan’s Civilian Led Transitional Government (CLTG). The United States continues to support the CLTG in its pursuit of a democratic transition for Sudan. We urge the CLTG to hold all those involved accountable through a fair legal process. Anti-democratic actions such as those of September 21 in Khartoum undermine the call of the Sudanese people for freedom and justice and place international support for Sudan, including the bilateral relationship with the United States, at risk. We condemn any external interference that seeks to sow disinformation and undermine the will of Sudan’s people. Along with a wide range of other international actors, the United States is mobilizing substantial assistance to help Sudan achieve the country’s economic and security goals. We will advance this support as Sudan makes continued progress in its ongoing transition, including the establishment of a legislative assembly, reform of the security sector under civilian leadership, and justice and accountability for past human rights abuses.
US News and World Report

Sudan Needs New Date for Civilian Leadership Handover -Sovereign Council Member

CAIRO (Reuters) - The date for the handover of the leadership of Sudan's highest authority, the Transitional Sovereign Council, from the military to civilians is still unclear and requires discussion and a new legal decree, said a civilian member on Friday. A failed coup attempt on Tuesday laid bare the...
The Independent

Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues.Technical problems hamstrung the Health Ministry’s rollout of the updated green pass — a kind of digital vaccination passport — as millions of Israelis tried to reissue digital documentation that would allow entry to shops, restaurants, cultural events, gyms and other indoor venues.Under Sunday’s new guidelines, people eligible for a green pass must have received a booster shot. Those who have received two vaccine doses, or those who have recovered from coronavirus,...
Person
Omar Al Bashir
primenewsghana.com

Coup attempt fails in Sudan

Abdalla Hamdok is Sudan's interim prime minister in the power-sharing deal created after long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled in 2019. The government in Sudan says it has thwarted an attempted military coup. "There has been a failed coup attempt, the people should confront it," state media reported on Tuesday.
US News and World Report

Sudan's Military Criticizes Civilian Politicians After Coup Attempt

CAIRO (Reuters) -Sudanese military leaders said on Wednesday the civilian politicians they share power with had opened the door to a coup attempt by neglecting public welfare while they were consumed by internal squabbles. A body known as the Sovereign Council has ruled Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between...
theintelligencer.com

Sudanese protesters demand civilian rule, want army out

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese rallied in the capital of Khartoum on Thursday to demand an exclusively civilian transitional government and accused the generals now in power of derailing the transition to democracy. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters neared a central street housing government headquarters. Sudan...
Reuters

Sudan military-civilian tensions reach low point in wake of coup attempt

CAIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tensions between Sudan's military and civilian politicians reached a low point on Sunday in the wake of last week's attempted coup with senior officials calling on the public to prepare for protests over the withdrawal of official security details. The deteriorating relations have put the...
#Protest Riot#Khartoum#Reuters#Sudanese#Ffc
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy Presses Sudan to Move Toward Civilian Rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Sudan this week that failure to make progress on a transition to civilian rule could put at risk political and economic support from Washington, a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday. U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited Sudan from...
The Independent

UN experts decry possible crimes against humanity in Libya

Investigators commissioned by the United Nations' top human rights body said Monday they turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya. They found that in particular, crimes were committed against civilians and migrants who crossed the restive North African country trying to get to Europe — but ended up being detained in horrific conditions.The Libyan government had no immediate comment.The first findings from a “fact-finding mission” commissioned by the Human Rights Council chronicle crimes including murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape. They could send a potent signal to key international powers, like Russia...
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
mix929.com

Algeria has closed its airspace to French military planes – French media

PARIS (Reuters) – Algeria has closed its airspace to French military planes, French Colonel Pascal Ianni told Le Figaro newspaper and Agence France Presse (AFP) on Sunday. Officials at the French Armed Forces Ministry had no immediate comment to make on the matter. Earlier this weekend, Algeria recalled its ambassador...
mix929.com

Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliament confirmed incumbent Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for a five-year term on Monday, cementing his power domestically amid mounting international concern of his government’s handling of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Abiy’s party won a landslide victory in June’s election. He was sworn in...
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war.Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.The prime minister, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner for restoring ties with neighboring Eritrea and for pursuing sweeping political reforms, now faces major challenges as war in the Tigray region spreads into other parts of the...
mix929.com

Kuwait launches dialogue to end standoff with parliament

KUWAIT (Reuters) – Kuwait’s government and opposition lawmakers are expected to start talks this week called for by the ruling emir in a bid to end a standoff that has hindered efforts to boost state finances and enact economic and fiscal reform. Hit hard by lower oil prices and the...
The Independent

Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis.The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He is reportedly still negotiating with Myanmar's military on the terms of a visit. Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he expressed...
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
mix929.com

Tunisian president says 1.8 million people protested for him on Sunday

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said on Monday that 1.8 million people had come onto the streets on Sunday during rallies in support of him that appeared to bring out only a tiny fraction of that number. “Yesterday was a historic day with about 1.8 million taking to...
Washington Examiner

Will Ethiopia’s genocide be worse than Rwanda’s?

When Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, he was the toast of the town. Today, he is among the world’s most dangerous men. Almost a year ago, he sent his army into Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region after leaders there defied his order to postpone elections. Abiy apologists blame his former partners in the Tigray People's Liberation Front for sparking the conflict by attacking an Ethiopian military position . But Abiy's subsequent operation appeared preplanned, and the collective punishment upon ethnic Tigrayans in Tigray and in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa was clearly illegal. Abiy moved to isolate Tigray, restrict media access, and prevent food and humanitarian aid from reaching the province.
