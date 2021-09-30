CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Hyatt Tokyo Introduces 2021 Autumn Menus

Cover picture for the articleThe restaurants at Grand Hyatt Tokyo will gear up for Halloween festivities by offering a variety of exciting Halloween-themed items. One can enjoy Halloween at home with their new Halloween afternoon tea takeout box complete with decorations such as Halloween balloons and masks from Japan’s oldest balloon specialty store, and Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s neighbor, ‘Tuxedo Bear’. The box will also be available for delivery to places that are within five kms of Nishi-Azabu.

#Autumn#Halloween#Food Drink#Grand Hyatt Tokyo#Tuxedo Bear#The Oak Door#Instagram#Japanese
