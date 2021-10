This fall, Centre College students have the opportunity to take advantage of two aspects of the Centre Commitment and participate in the new Centre in New York City program. Modeled after the Centre in Washington, D.C. program with a slight twist, the College is collaborating with Sewanee and Rhodes to send students in the fall to New York City, where they complete internships and take courses that focus on New York Theater and New York and its peoples, past and present.

