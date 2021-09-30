300 workers agree to settle group home strike as more loom

(AP) – More than 300 unionized group home and day program workers have called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract.

Workers at Network Human Services said the contract will finally allow them to afford health insurance by lowering premiums by as much as 90%. Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU, said he hopes the two-year salary and benefits package reached with the Network will become a template for other providers.

Hundreds of workers at different agencies across the state are still threatening to walk out if new labor agreements are not reached next month.

