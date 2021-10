Retina micro-vasculopathy has been shown in this study to be more likely to present in patients with COVID-19. Photo: Gurpinderjeet Kaur, OD. Click image to enlarge. There is growing evidence for a variety of complications that follow infection in cases of SARS-CoV-2. While the disease primarily attacks and impairs the function of the respiratory system, neither the back nor front of the eyes are spared; research has suggested that thromboembolic complications may present in up to 30% of patients who contracted COVID-19, and anterior segment involvement can manifest as conjunctivitis with the virus being detectable in infected patients’ tears and conjunctival tissue. When examining posterior segment manifestations of the disease, the researchers found a significantly higher likelihood of retinal micro-vasculopathy in patients with COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO