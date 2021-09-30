CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk of bias: why measure it, and how?

By Mark R. Phillips
Nature.com
 6 days ago

High quality RCTs will randomize patients, and as important, conceal that randomization. Why? To limit selection bias. Selection bias is best described as a fundamental difference between the patients included in the treatment arms of a study due to the way in which patients were allocated to the treatment groups [1, 4]. To assess selection bias, one must consider both the random sequence generation and allocation concealment methods of the RCT [3].

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Evaluating posterior vitreous detachment by widefield 23-mm swept-source optical coherence tomography imaging in healthy subjects

Posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) is a separation between the posterior vitreous cortex and internal limiting membrane. Although PVD was historically considered an acute event, recent studies using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) revealed a gradual progression of PVD in healthy subjects. Although SD-OCT improved PVD studies, the narrow imaging angle and long examination time were problematic to allow wide angle capture. The Xephilio OCT-S1 (Canon), a swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) device, can obtain up to 23-mm of widefield B-scan images in a single acquisition. We used this widefield SS-OCT to quantitatively evaluate the PVD stage in 214 healthy subjects aged 4–89 years and determine whether PVD stages differ between the bilateral eyes of each patient. Age was significantly positively correlated with the overall PVD stage (ρ = 0.7520, P < 0.001). Interestingly, partial PVD occurred in children as young as 5 years, indicating that initial PVD onset may occur much earlier than previously reported. Furthermore, PVD stages of the bilateral eyes were highly consistent in 183 subjects (85.5%). Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT thus revealed that PVD started earlier than anticipated, and age was correlated with the symmetry of PVD stage. Widefield 23-mm SS-OCT may also be clinically useful for the evaluation of diseased eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial hand representation in anorexia nervosa: a controlled pilot study

Body representation distortion (BRD) is a core criterion of Anorexia Nervosa (AN), and is usually assessed subjectively, focusing on body shape. We aimed to develop a new assessment to evaluate body representation independently from socially-mediated body image, on a body part with low emotional salience (hands). In a monocentric open label pilot study, we measured hand representations based on explicit (verbal) and implicit (tactile) instructions. Participants, with eyes closed, had to point targeted locations (knuckles and nails of each finger) based on verbal instructions and tactile stimulations to evaluate body representations respectively. Ratios between hand width and finger length were compared between AN (n = 31) and controls (n = 31) and correlated with current body mass index, AN subtype and disease duration. To control that hand distortion was specific to body representation, we also assessed object representation. Hand representation’s width/length ratio was significantly increased in patients with AN, whereas no difference was found in object representation. We found no correlation between hand wideness and clinical traits related to eating disorders. Our results propose that BRD is not limited to body parts with high emotional salience, strengthening the hypothesis that anorexia nervosa is associated with profound unspecific BRD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of changes in Breslow thickness between the initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports in acral lentiginous melanoma patients

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is the most common subtype of cutaneous melanoma among Asians; punch biopsy is widely performed for its diagnosis. However, the pathologic parameters evaluated via punch biopsy may not be sufficient for predicting disease prognosis compared to the parameters evaluated via excisional biopsy. We investigated whether changes in Breslow thickness (BT) between initial punch biopsy results and final pathology reports can affect the prognosis of ALM. Pathologic parameters were recorded from specimens acquired through the initial punch biopsy and wide excision. Patients were classified into two groups based on a change in Breslow depth: the BT increased or decreased on comparing the samples from the initial punch biopsy and final wide excision. We compared clinical characteristics, and a Cox regression model was used to identify independent prognostic factors influencing melanoma-specific death (MSD). Changes in BT did not affect MSD (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.55, P = 0.447). In multivariate analysis, a higher BT (> 2 mm) (HR: 9.93, P = 0.046) and nodal metastasis (HR: 5.66, P = 0.041) were significantly associated with an increased MSD risk. The use of punch biopsy did not affect MSD despite the inaccuracy of BT measurement as long as ALM was accurately diagnosed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pilot investigation on the dose-dependent impact of irradiation on primary human alveolar osteoblasts in vitro

Radiotherapy of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma can lead to long-term complications like osteoradionecrosis, resulting in severe impairment of the jawbone. Current standard procedures require a 6-month wait after irradiation before dental reconstruction can begin. A comprehensive characterization of the irradiation-induced molecular and functional changes in bone cells could allow the development of novel strategies for an earlier successful dental reconstruction in patients treated by radiotherapy. The impact of ionizing radiation on the bone-forming alveolar osteoblasts remains however elusive, as previous studies have relied on animal-based models and fetal or animal-derived cell lines. This study presents the first in vitro data obtained from primary human alveolar osteoblasts. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts were isolated from healthy donors and expanded. After X-ray irradiation with 2, 6 and 10 Gy, cells were cultivated under osteogenic conditions and analyzed regarding their proliferation, mineralization, and expression of marker genes and proteins. Proliferation of osteoblasts decreased in a dose-dependent manner. While cells recovered from irradiation with 2 Gy, application of 6 and 10 Gy doses not only led to a permanent impairment of proliferation, but also resulted in altered cell morphology and a disturbed structure of the extracellular matrix as demonstrated by immunostaining of collagen I and fibronectin. Following irradiation with any of the examined doses, a decrease of marker gene expression levels was observed for most of the investigated genes, revealing interindividual differences. Primary human alveolar osteoblasts presented a considerably changed phenotype after irradiation, depending on the dose administered. Mechanisms for these findings need to be further investigated. This could facilitate improved patient care by re-evaluating current standard procedures and investigating faster and safer reconstruction concepts, thus improving quality of life and social integrity.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dietary predictors of prenatal per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances exposure

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are commonly detected in a variety of foods and food packaging materials. However, few studies have examined diet as a potential source of PFAS exposure during pregnancy. In the present cross-sectional study, we examined prenatal PFAS levels in relation to self-reported consumption of meats, dairy products, and processed foods during pregnancy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes aggravate pirarubicin-induced cardiotoxicity by inhibiting the expression of P-glycoprotein and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 in the mouse liver

Chinese herbal medicine is widely used because it has a good safety profile and few side effects. However, the risk of adverse drug reactions caused by herb-drug interactions (HDIs) is often overlooked. Therefore, the task of identifying possible HDIs and elucidating their mechanisms is of great significance for the prevention and treatment of HDI-related adverse reactions. Since extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes (DB) can cause various degrees of liver damage, it is speculated that HDIs may occur between DB extract and chemicals metabolized or excreted by the liver. Our study revealed that the cardiotoxicity of pirarubicin (THP) was increased by co-administration of DB, and the expression of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 (Mrp2) in the liver was inhibited by DB extract, which led to the accumulation of THP in heart tissue. In conclusion, there are risks of the co-administration of DB extract and THP. The mechanism of HDIs can be better revealed by targeting the efflux transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Barriers to clinical adoption of pharmacogenomic testing in psychiatry: a critical analysis

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to medications. Improvements in the quality and quantity of PGx research over the past two decades have enabled the establishment of commercial markets for PGx tests. Nevertheless, PGx testing has yet to be adopted as a routine practice in clinical care. Accordingly, policy regulating the commercialization and reimbursement of PGx testing is in its infancy. Several papers have been published on the topic of challenges, or ‘barriers’ to clinical adoption of this healthcare innovation. However, many do not include recent evidence from randomized controlled trials, economic utility studies, and qualitative assessments of stakeholder opinions. The present paper revisits the most cited barriers to adoption of PGx testing: evidence for clinical utility, evidence for economic effectiveness, and stakeholder awareness. We consider these barriers in the context of reviewing PGx literature published over the past two decades and emphasize data from commercial PGx testing companies, since they have published the largest datasets. We conclude with a discussion of existing limitations to PGx testing and recommendations for progress.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual-ligated metal organic framework as novel multifunctional nanovehicle for targeted drug delivery for hepatic cancer treatment

In the last decade, nanosized metal organic frameworks (NMOFs) have gained an increasing applicability as multifunctional nanocarriers for drug delivery in cancer therapy. However, only a limited number of platforms have been reported that can serve as an effective targeted drug delivery system (DDSs). Herein, we report rational design and construction of doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded nanoscale Zr (IV)-based NMOF (NH2-UiO-66) decorated with active tumor targeting moieties; folic acid (FA), lactobionic acid (LA), glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), and dual ligands of LA and GA, as efficient multifunctional DDSs for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) therapy. The success of modification was exhaustively validated by various structural, thermal and microscopic techniques. Biocompatibility studies indicated the safety of pristine NH2-UiO-66 against HSF cells whereas DOX-loaded dual-ligated NMOF was found to possess superior cytotoxicity against HepG2 cells which was further confirmed by flow cytometry. Moreover, fluorescence microscopy was used for monitoring cellular uptake in comparison to the non-ligated and mono-ligated NMOF. Additionally, the newly developed dual-ligated NMOF depicted a pH-responsiveness towards the DOX release. These findings open new avenues in designing various NMOF-based DDSs that actively target hepatic cancer to achieve precise therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of mechanical circulatory support and immunomodulation therapy on outcome of patients with fulminant myocarditis: Chinese registry of fulminant myocarditis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 350 (2021) Cite this article. Patients presenting with acute myocarditis and sudden hemodynamic instability (termed fulminant myocarditis [FM]) still have a high mortality and need for heart transplantation, up to 28% at 60 days.1,2,3 Recent scientific statements and expert opinion consensus suggests early use of temporary mechanical circulatory supports (t-MCS).3,4 Specifically, Chinese scientific statement proposed an extensive use of t-MCS combined with immunoregulatory therapy (IT),4 although formal trials are lacking. We present a multicenter, retrospective study to compare the outcome of patients who were treated with t-MCS and IT vs. patients who didn’t receive these treatments. We included patients with the diagnosis of FM based on the presence of viral prodromal signs/symptoms followed by acute onset of severe heart failure (HF) without other relevant differential diagnosis or pre-existing cardiac disorders. Patients who received both t-MCS and IT during hospitalization were classified as t-MCS+IT group. T-MCS used were intra-aortic balloon pulsation (IABP) (median duration 7 days, first to third quartile [Q1–Q3, 4–8]) or venous-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) (median duration 5 days [Q1–Q3, 5–7], or both. IT included methylprednisolone (200–400 mg) or dexamethasone (20–40 mg), qd for 3–5 days of intravenous (IV) and then gradually down titrated and weaned in 7–10 days, and IV immunoglobulin (10–20 g qd for the 3–5 days and then 10 g for another 3–5 days). Patients who didn’t receive both t-MCS and IT were classified as non-t-MCS+IT 3 group. Statistical differences were analyzed using the Mann–Whitney U test for continuous variables. Categorical variables were compared using Fisher’s exact test or χ2 test.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic effects on longitudinal cognitive decline during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease

Cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may depend on genetic variability. In the Swedish BioFINDER study, we used polygenic scores (PGS) (for AD, intelligence, and educational attainment) to predict longitudinal cognitive change (measured by mini-mental state examination (MMSE) [primary outcome] and other cognitive tests) over a mean of 4.2 years. We included 260 β-amyloid (Aβ) negative cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals, 121 Aβ-positive CU (preclinical AD), 50 Aβ-negative mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients, and 127 Aβ-positive MCI patients (prodromal AD). Statistical significance was determined at Bonferroni corrected p value < 0.05. The PGS for intelligence (beta = 0.1, p = 2.9e−02) was protective against decline in MMSE in CU and MCI participants regardless of Aβ status. The polygenic risk score for AD (beta =  − 0.12, p = 9.4e−03) was correlated with the rate of change in MMSE and was partially mediated by Aβ-pathology (mediation effect 20%). There was no effect of education PGS on cognitive measures. Genetic variants associated with intelligence mitigate cognitive decline independent of Aβ-pathology, while effects of genetic variants associated with AD are partly mediated by Aβ-pathology.
SCIENCE
centerforhealthjournalism.org

Coronavirus Files: CDC endorses boosters for at-risk workers; Triage scores biased against Black patients

Since April 2020, the Center for Health Journalism has been publishing a special newsletter geared to journalists as they report on one of the biggest and most complex stories of our times. Each Monday, while the pandemic runs its course, The Coronavirus Files will provide tips and resources and highlight exemplary work to help you with your coverage. This week, The Center for Health Journalism’s Coronavirus Files Monday newsletter is curated and reported by science writer Amber Dance, PhD. Have a suggestion or a request? Write us at editor@centerforhealthjournalism.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

circSPG21 protects against intervertebral disc disease by targeting miR-1197/ATP1B3

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The abnormal expression of circular RNAs (circRNAs) is associated with numerous human diseases. This study investigated the mechanism by which circRNA acts as competitive endogenous RNA in the regulation of degenerative intervertebral disc disease (IVDD). Decreased expression of circSPG21 was detected in degenerated nucleus pulposus cells (NPCs), the function of circSPG21 in NPCs was explored and verified, and the downstream target of circSPG21 was investigated. The interaction between circSPG21 and miR-1197 and its target gene (ATP1B3) was studied by online database prediction and molecular biological verification. Finally, the circSPG21/miR-1197/ATP1B3 axis was verified in the mouse tail-looping model. The expression of circSPG21 in the nucleus pulposus in IVDD was directly related to an imbalance of anabolic and catabolic factors, which affected cell senescence. circSPG21 was found to play a role in human NPCs by acting as a sponge of miR-1197 and thereby affecting ATP1B3. The regulation of circSPG21 provides a potentially effective therapeutic strategy for IVDD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combining experiments and in silico modeling to infer the role of adhesion and proliferation on the collective dynamics of cells

The collective dynamics of cells on surfaces and interfaces poses technological and theoretical challenges in the study of morphogenesis, tissue engineering, and cancer. Different mechanisms are at play, including, cell–cell adhesion, cell motility, and proliferation. However, the relative importance of each one is elusive. Here, experiments with a culture of glioblastoma multiforme cells on a substrate are combined with in silico modeling to infer the rate of each mechanism. By parametrizing these rates, the time-dependence of the spatial correlation observed experimentally is reproduced. The obtained results suggest a reduction in cell–cell adhesion with the density of cells. The reason for such reduction and possible implications for the collective dynamics of cancer cells are discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The biological significance of histone modifiers in multiple myeloma: clinical applications

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-018-0119-y, published online 22 August 2018. It came to the author’s attention that the conflict of interest statement is incomplete, the revised COI statement is as follows:. Conflict of interest. H.O. and T.H. declare that they have no conflict of interest. K.C.A. serves on advisory...
CANCER

