Sheriff’s Office Seeks Partner To Create First-of-Its-Kind Addiction Treatment Center — Bid Deadline Oct. 13
The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a private-sector partner to develop and manage an inpatient addiction treatment facility. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals for a strategic partnership to develop and manage a 60- to 70-bed inpatient addiction treatment facility in 20,000 square feet of under-utilized space at the Kane County Sheriff’s complex.kanecountyconnects.com
Comments / 0