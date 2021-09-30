CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Partner To Create First-of-Its-Kind Addiction Treatment Center — Bid Deadline Oct. 13

Cover picture for the articleThe Kane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a private-sector partner to develop and manage an inpatient addiction treatment facility. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals for a strategic partnership to develop and manage a 60- to 70-bed inpatient addiction treatment facility in 20,000 square feet of under-utilized space at the Kane County Sheriff’s complex.

