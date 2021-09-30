CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

5 times neighbors represented Lake Highlands in the music industry

By Renee Umsted
advocatemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto courtesy of Nelly Furtado. Nelly Furtado says she’s like a bird, but she didn’t fly away. In 2016, she decided to film most of her music video for “Pipe Dreams” not in a Hollywood studio, not in the woods, but in a house in our neighborhood where she had stopped for a spontaneous estate sale run. The home was owned by a woman named Edna Sue, who had lived in Lake Highlands since the 1950s.

lakehighlands.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
advocatemag.com

How Dan Stringer and Jordan Brooks brought a bit of Lake Highlands to New York

Photos courtesy of Dan Stringer and Jordan Brooks. BLACKWOOD DRIVE is where Dan Stringer and Jordan Brooks grew up in Lake Highlands. It’s also the name of their studio space in Brooklyn, New York. For Brooks, Blackwood Drive is a place to rehearse with his percussion gear. In Stringer’s world,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Poppy at Amoeba Music & the Lodge Room Highland Park on September 29th

Poppy’s fall tour has been postponed, but in the meantime, she is set to perform two free shows in Los Angeles, California Wednesday, September 29th. Both shows are in celebration of the release of her latest album titled Flux. Poppy will be at Amoeba Music at 5:00 p.m. and will only be signing copies of Flux, space is limited to 150 guests. She will then be at the Lodge Room at 9:30 p.m. for her second show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly Furtado
Person
Paris Jackson
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Video#Musicals#Photography#Resident Taqueria#White Rock Elementary
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy