CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

South Park Creators to Buy Casa Bonita for $3.1 Million

By Ben Coley
fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after announcing plans to purchase historic Denver-based concept Casa Bonita, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a deal to buy the venue for $3.1 million, according to court documents. Pending court approval, the duo will acquire the bankrupt restaurant under the name "Beautiful Opco." As...

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Professor of Fun: Why Casa Bonita Is Better Than Meow Wolf

The magic is about to start, says the sign by the door. Without the crowds that once flooded Casa Bonita, I expect to see nothing but tawdry kitsch filling the 52,000-square-foot pink entertainment palace. But instead, I'm surrounded by promise. It's magic, just as the sign by the entrance says.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
fsrmagazine.com

Vaccine Mandates Costing Restaurants Customers, Money, Early Reports Say

When New York City first mandated vaccines for restaurant employees and guests dining indoors, it was unclear how the industry would fare. After all, independent restaurants have been asked to survive one ordeal after another this past year, with COVID restrictions, shutdowns, restarts, more shutdowns, supply chain issues, and an overarching labor shortage to top it all off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fsrmagazine.com

TAG Restaurant Group Rebrands and Reopens FNG in Denver's Highlands

Troy Guard and the TAG Restaurant Group announced the rebranding and grand reopening of their popular bistro concept in the heart of Denver’s Highlands neighborhood, FNG. The restaurant is located at 3940 West 32nd Avenue, and will reopen on this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM. “A neighborhood spot...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Trey Parker
fsrmagazine.com

Fogo de Chão Taps Consulting Firm Harrison to Redesign Restaurants

Dallas-based global design consulting firm Harrison has been enlisted by Fogo de Chão to apply its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to several of the brand’s new restaurants across the country, including its upcoming Fort Lauderdale location. As Fogo’s trusted design partner, Harrison will oversee the interior...
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

ChowNow Launches 'Order Better Network' Online Platform

ChowNow, a platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, unveiled its Order Better Network, the industry's first product to connect restaurants to over a dozen diverse channels for delivery and takeout, including major internet, social and hospitality brands. The Network enables restaurants to connect with millions of new customers and makes it easier than ever for diners to find new local restaurants.
CELL PHONES
fsrmagazine.com

Adorn Bar & Restaurant in Chicago Names Slava Borisov Lead Mixologist

Adorn Bar & Restaurant, Chicago’s first restaurant with James Beard award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer and located in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, today announces the appointment of Diageo’s 2021 Top 50 US Bartender honoree, Slava Borisov, as Lead Mixologist. “We are delighted to welcome Slava to Adorn Bar & Restaurant,”...
CHICAGO, IL
fsrmagazine.com

Huckleberry's Breakfast and Lunch Signs Deal to Open in San Diego

After spearheading the rapid growth of emerging brand Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch, the principals of franchisor Heritage Restaurant Brands decided to get in on the action themselves. Greg Graber, Chip Anderson and David Glennon recently announced they are partnering to open their own location of the thriving brand in Greater San Diego, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#South Park Creators#Summit Family Restaurants#Bsv#Casa Bonita Denver#Star Buffet Inc#The Beautiful House#Stone#Save Casa Bonita
fsrmagazine.com

Innside by Meliá Hotel in New York Partners with Vampire.Pizza for Halloween-Themed Experience

Just in time for Halloween, INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad will be the only place in NYC to experience Vampire.Pizza, a first-of-its-kind “dinneractive” concept that exploded during the early days of the pandemic. Vampire.Pizza is back in New York and from October 1-31, only INNSiDE hotel guests can “Get Tricked or Treated” with this exclusive Halloween-themed in-room experience to “Eat, Play & Win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fsrmagazine.com

Legal Sea Foods Opens Ghost Kitchen in Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago

Boston-based hospitality group, PPX Hospitality Brands, has partnered with DoorDash in order to bring another iconic brand, Legal Sea Foods, to the people of greater Columbus and Chicago just in time for National Seafood Month. Operating out of the group’s long-standing America’s Steakhouse destinations, Smith & Wollensky at Easton Town Center as well as Smith & Wollensky Marina City, Legal Sea Foods offers a variety of signature menu items that are now available for delivery or pick up daily for lunch or dinner. Residents, local businesses and visitors of both cities can enjoy the authentic Legal Sea Foods experience from the comfort of their own homes and offices with fan favorite dishes including their Half Pound Maine Lobster Roll, Baked Stuffed Lobster, New England Clam Chowder, Crab Cake Dinner, Fish & Chips, and more. Maine Lobster Roll and New England Crab Roll Kits are also available, each serving up to four people.
COLUMBUS, OH
fsrmagazine.com

Puttshack to Open in Chicago in Early November

Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, is bringing its new way to play to Chicago. Puttshack will open the doors to its second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center in Chicago’s western suburb, Oak Brook, Ill., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Puttshack’s elevated entertainment experience will be a first-choice destination for every Chicagoan looking for a great time out with friends and family. The more than 25,000 square-foot space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. They are powered by the brand’s leading patented Trackaball technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. All this month leading up to the opening, Chicago residents can sign up online for Puttshack’s rewards program, Puttshack Perks, and receive a free game at the new Oak Brook location. “We are excited to be opening Puttshack’s second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center,” says Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. “As a company globally headquartered in Chicago, it’s very special to bring the Puttshack experience to our own backyard in just a couple of weeks.”
CHICAGO, IL
fsrmagazine.com

Why Digital Menus are Here to Stay

When the pandemic forced dining rooms to close last year, restaurants went into survival mode. Many explored new avenues to build alternative customer experiences and found new strategies to innovate, launching initiatives like curbside pickup, QR codes, virtual concepts and more. While many of us assumed these adapted responses would likely fade into the background as in-location dining fully returned, some trends, like digital menus, ended up changing restaurant operations forever.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's to Open First West Coast Restaurant in Las Vegas

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports dining experience with a Louisiana-inspired menu and family friendly atmosphere, is bringing its unique flavor to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Today, Walk-On's announced it will open its first location on the West Coast at Harrah's Las Vegas, scheduled to open by early 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themesatribune.com

Bell Bank buys naming rights to sprawling park

Goodbye, Legacy Sports Park, gone before it was even born. Hello, Bell Bank Park – soon to be the biggest sports and entertainment facility in the East Valley. Legacy Sports USA is sinking some $280 million into a massive sports complex. Before a single softball is pitched or volleyball served...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy