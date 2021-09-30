South Park Creators to Buy Casa Bonita for $3.1 Million

Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, is bringing its new way to play to Chicago. Puttshack will open the doors to its second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center in Chicago’s western suburb, Oak Brook, Ill., on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Puttshack’s elevated entertainment experience will be a first-choice destination for every Chicagoan looking for a great time out with friends and family. The more than 25,000 square-foot space will feature four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. They are powered by the brand’s leading patented Trackaball technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. All this month leading up to the opening, Chicago residents can sign up online for Puttshack’s rewards program, Puttshack Perks, and receive a free game at the new Oak Brook location. “We are excited to be opening Puttshack’s second U.S. location at Oakbrook Center,” says Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. “As a company globally headquartered in Chicago, it’s very special to bring the Puttshack experience to our own backyard in just a couple of weeks.”

