CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Dr. Bryan Barnes with St. Mary's Medical Group, Artificial Cervical Disc Surgery

athensceo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Bryan Barnes with St. Mary's Medical Group talks about the benefits of having an artificial cervical disc replacement surgery. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

athensceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeoconeebreeze.net

St. Mary's, AU/UGA Medical Partnership welcome 12 new physician residents

St. Mary's Health Care System and the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership welcomed 12 new physician residents to the Internal Medicine Residency Program (IMRP) this summer. The new residents began practicing at St. Mary's on July 1 under the supervision of advanced resident physicians and physician faculty from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
wamc.org

Medical Monday 10/4/21: Orthopedic Surgery with Dr. Kelley Banagan

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Kelley Banagan, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Albany Med and the Bone and Joint Center. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. Dr. Banagan treats patients for spine-related conditions including degenerative disc disease, spinal deformity, spinal tumors, traumatic injury, scoliosis and spinal...
ALBANY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
BBC

Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist removed from medical register

Former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been removed from the medical register - meaning he can no longer practise medicine in the UK. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) made the move after Dr Watt made a voluntary application to be removed from the register. His work and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Mary S Medical Group
The Associated Press

Orthofix Announces Milestone − More Than 60,000 M6-C Artificial Cervical Discs Implanted Worldwide

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that more than 60,000 M6-C ™ artificial cervical discs have been implanted worldwide. The implant is a next-generation artificial disc designed to mimic the natural motion of a native disc. Developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration, the M6-C disc is indicated as an alternative to cervical fusion. First approved for distribution under the CE Mark in the European Union and other international geographies, the M6-C disc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019.
HEALTH
wuga.org

St. Mary's Hospital Part of Major Cardiac Study

A recent major study, which involved Athens, shows a noninvasive procedure can help heart patients. St. Mary’s Hospital joined more than 20 other facilities around the world as part of a study on high-resolution CT imaging. The study showed the procedure worked as well, if not better, than stress tests in determining the risk of heart attacks.
ATHENS, GA
Bay Net

MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Announces September SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - Join us in celebrating Lauren B. and Stephanie K., our September SPIRIT Award winners! These nurses were nominated by their peers for demonstrating our SPIRIT values—Service, Patient First, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork—in their roles here at MedStar St. Mary’s. Lauren, Intensive Care Center ► “Lauren puts...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
savannahceo.com

St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Development Authority of Bryan County Working Together to Bring Healthcare Services to North Bryan County

St. Joseph’s/Candler has submitted a purchase agreement to Bryan County to buy six acres of land near the I-16/Highway 280 interchange in the Interstate Centre Industrial Park. The purchase will allow St. Joseph’s/Candler to offer healthcare services that can expand and evolve to meet the health care needs of a...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KJCT8

St Mary’s honors first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting events in which they are honoring first responders, police, and EMTs. Each day they are providing something different to say thank you to the men and woman working on the front line to keep residents protected. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a drive-through breakfast was provided. Previously, the event was a sit-down brunch but since first responders were always on the move a drive-through was put in place to accommodate their busy schedules.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Kait 8

Dr. John Norwood - St. Bernards Medical Group: Avoid the ICU, get vaccinated

Dr. Julie Dow - St. Bernards Medical Group on the importance of preventive care. Scheduling time to see a doctor even when you are healthy might actually prevent illnesses later on. That’s the point that Dr. Julie Dow with St. Bernards Medical Center stresses in this Medical Minute. “Work on things like diet and exercise and not smoking so you can not develop problems later,” Dr. Dow said. Medical Minute is sponsored by St. Bernards Medical Center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Mary's Healthcare names CFO

Keith Waters has been appointed CFO and vice president of finance for St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y. He will succeed Rick Henze, who is retiring. Mr. Waters joined St. Mary's in 2009 as the director of accounting and reimbursement. He was later promoted to senior director of finance, a department he has led for the last six years, an Oct. 4 news release said.
AMSTERDAM, NY
nbc11news.com

St Mary’s honors first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting events in which they are honoring first responders, police, and EMTs. Each day they are providing something different to say thank you to the men and woman working on the front line to keep residents protected. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a drive-through breakfast was provided. Previously, the event was a sit-down brunch but since first responders were always on the move a drive-through was put in place to accommodate their busy schedules.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy