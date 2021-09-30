Dr. Bryan Barnes with St. Mary's Medical Group, Artificial Cervical Disc Surgery

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that more than 60,000 M6-C ™ artificial cervical discs have been implanted worldwide. The implant is a next-generation artificial disc designed to mimic the natural motion of a native disc. Developed to replace an intervertebral disc damaged by cervical disc degeneration, the M6-C disc is indicated as an alternative to cervical fusion. First approved for distribution under the CE Mark in the European Union and other international geographies, the M6-C disc received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2019.
